Horizon Forbidden West The best PS5 release in the US • Eurogamer.it

Horizon Forbidden West is a huge hit.

Much of the public attention was focused on February Elton RingWe have not forgotten Horizon Forbidden WestIt became the PS5’s most successful dollar release to date.

According to Mat Piscatella, a member of the NPD Group, Guerrilla Games’ new creation ranked second overall in the United States in February 2022, behind the Elton Ring. On top of that, Horizon Forbidden West topped the charts PS5 During this period.

But that’s not all, the dollar sales of the Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 5 edition set a new record for the month released on this console. Although we do not have specific numbers for the units sold so far, this means that many have opted for one of the special editions priced above $ 70.

Horizon Forbidden West Available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

