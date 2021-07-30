Horizon Forbidden West has been pushed back to 2022 according to Bloomberg – Nerd4.life

Forbidden horizon west she was Delayed the 2022According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreyer, who says he got this information from a source close to the project. For now, a rumor is still waiting for an official announcement from Sony.

Also released in 2022 according to Jeff Group, Horizon Forbidden West is the second episode of the popular series developed by Guerrilla Games, which will be available in a combined format, and therefore will be released on both. PS5 Of the PS4.

A while ago, Hermel Holst admitted that a 2021 release for Horizon Forbidden West hadn’t been confirmed, so the final confirmation of the delay wouldn’t come as much of a surprise. However, as mentioned, there is still no official capacity.

Featuring a luxurious tech segment and some interesting news, as reported in the Horizon Forbidden West preview, Zero Dawn’s sequel will put us in the shoes of hunter Aloy, who this time is struggling with a mysterious epidemic.

The delay in the development of the game will certainly be justified by the difficulties related to the pandemic, but also by the ambitions and complexity of the project, which was welcomed with great enthusiasm from the first trailer.