Homeland, the European “green” pressure that punishes Italy. Owners will have to renew

After cars, the new front is just that Homepage. the friends They will have to cut emissions from their homes. And they will have to do it. In other words, they will have to restoration their own property. It seems that the decision has now been made. It is the fruit of the new European directive on energy efficiency in buildings. An item on the Brussels table since the end of 2021, when Il Messaggero revealed the first draft. Steering has been idle for a year, but now it will switch to checkers. On January 24, barring last-minute delays, it must be approved by the European Parliament’s Energy Committee and then finally approved by Parliament by March 13. The text is still under negotiation.

The latest compromise provides that through January 1, 2030 All residential properties must achieve at least an “E” energy class. After another three years, in 2033, it will be necessary to take another shot and get to the class «D». And finally, it will be necessary to reach zero emissions between 2040 and 2050. It must be said that the latest draft settlement also softened the initial requests, which envisaged shorter deadlines (a first step already in 2027) and higher energy classes (“D” in the first step and then “C”). But the material changes a bit. The point remains the obligation of Member States to ensure that the building stock is fully replenished to ensure the new energy efficiency standards. The first proposals also provided for some severe penalties for those who did not comply with this obligation, such as a ban on selling or renting a home that did not have the green sticker required by Europe.

European Union, 100 billion euros are needed to fill the gas shortage in 2023

the passage

This step was omitted from the new drafts, while it was left to member states to independently decide which one to take Penalties Subjecting those who do not adapt their homes to the new energy efficiency requirements. In fact, there is no need to even impose an actual penalty. Once the European Directive comes into effect, the automatic effect will be to reduce the value of homes that do not meet the requirements of the Directive. And in Italy there are many. In classes “G” and “F”, the two lowest energy classes, according to the latest data from Enea, there are 60 percent of residential homes.

Once the directive is approved and made into law, anyone will buy a home that falls under these rules Energy lessonsHe knows that soon he will have to renew it. Moreover, real estate depreciation could have implications for the banking system. Mortgages granted to purchase homes are secured by the property itself. But what happens if the value of the property decreases? European supervisory authorities may require banks to adjust the guarantees themselves. A subject that my father also ran a beacon on for some time.

Exemptions

In the new syncretic draft of the directive, some exceptions were also included. Like the one about Properties of historical interest. Initially these were also included in the Energy Efficiency Commitment. A circumstance that would have created, especially in a country like Italy, great problems given the impossibility of being able to intervene in some contexts with insulation or with the installation of photovoltaic panels. However, the exemption only applies to historic buildings “officially protected”, that is, those that fall within the assets subject to restrictions. In Italy in the historical centers there are many historical properties but they do not have an exact link.

For these, the exemption will not apply. Instead, they will be exempt churches and all the others cult buildings. There will also be protection for “second homes”. Those, the guidance explains, are inhabited less than four months a year. Finally, stand-alone dwellings with a surface area less than that will be “saved” from the efficiency obligation 50 square meters. Giovanni Gagliani Caputo, member of the Executive Committee of the International Federation of Property Owners, explains that the “measures contained in the text of the directive” do not leave member states sufficient flexibility to adapt to the national context, to assess their feasibility. And economic needs and verification of the financial ability of the owners and tenants ».