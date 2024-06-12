Holland Maxima in America: The Origins of Her Official Tour, Day by Day

The Queen Maxima of the Netherlands She came to America with her husband Willem Alexander, For a four-day official visit. Official accounts from the Royal House said the trip, aimed at highlighting the strong relationship between the Netherlands and the United States, as well as economic ties with the states of Georgia and New York, will be a stopover between the two sovereigns.
The couple actually landed at the airport Atlanta, Georgia. Queen Máxima of Holland disembarks from the plane A practical yet sophisticated power suit in pale pinkSigned, with matching top Glaze Iverson. Despite the long flight, the royal didn’t fail to complete the look by including essential accessories Romantic tulip earrings Dell brand light path Pink pumps for the girlfriend, in the same shade as the dress Gianvito Rossi and a practical brown clutch bag.
First day
The royal family’s first day on American soil began with meetings with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, followed by several activities. The sovereign began with a bang (stylistically speaking) by issuing a proposal Burning from head to toe.
