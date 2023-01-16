Hogwarts Legacy will have 4 character slots, will not support cross save – Multiplayer.it

As reported in the pages of MP1ST, the WB Games Support profile revealed some details about Hogwarts Legacy Answer the players’ questions. In particular, we have learned that we will be able to maintain Saves four different characters And that game It will not support cross save between different platforms.

For the first tip, it’s explained that there are four different character slots (which coincidentally is also the number of Hogwarts houses). Each character in turn will have it Many save slots, specifically 5 for automated machines and 10 for manual machines created by the operator. These details were revealed in response to a PC gamer, but we assume the save functionality will be the same for all platforms.

This is excellent news for those who find themselves in the situation of having to share their console/computers with relatives, girlfriends/me for those who simply aim to create a different persona for each of the Hogwarts houses.

As we mentioned at the beginning, another tweet instead confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will no longer support cross-save between different platforms, with the ability to link multiple versions to the same WB Games account and get in-game rewards on each. However, it is not clear if the same also applies to consoles from the same family, such as the PS4 and PS5.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10th on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC, starting April 4th on PS4 and Xbox One and July 25th on Nintendo Switch. Below are the complete system requirements for PC.