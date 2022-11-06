Hoara Purcelli, tearful farewell: "We left..."

Hoara Purcelli and the touching memory of the missing singer who left us: this is it, the story details

She is one of the faces that has proven during her artistic career that she is a 360 degree artist with great artistic skills, Hoara Purcelli. The woman is an actress, presenter and fashion model. He gave birth to his talent thanks to the numerous participations in some successful programs like Festivalbar, some films like Panarea, Try again Prof, Please stangle the stork of 1995 and many more. Today, he wanted on his social page to remember a recently deceased person who left a lot of grief in the music world.

From a young age, the beautiful Hoara took her first steps in the world of entertainment so much that she started at the age of 16 as a model and model for Riccardo Gay Agency, until 1992, when she entered the competition Miss Summer Festivalbar On Italia 1 after being entered by her sister without her knowledge.

After this experience, she started working as a presenter and actress for the small and big screen. Among these we can remember in 2000 the role of Daniela in the series place in the sunbroadcast on Rai 3, in 2002 in the soap Centovetrine And many TV series like Grandi Domani Try again Professor 2 2007 directed by Rossella Ezo and broadcast on Rai 1.

As for the love life, Hoara Purcelli’s face is related to the love story of the former national football team goalkeeper. Walter Zenga, with whom he had a six-year relationship in 1990, He later concluded after the relationship with Zenga he had with ex Roberta Termali. In 2021, Hwara finds herself defending her ex-husband Zenga over rumors about the inner dynamics of the relationship with his ex-wife’s children, portraying the man as an attentive and caring father.

The woman wanted to remember a very important person in the world of music who had left earthly life, and also left a huge void in Italian music.

Dedication and memory of Houara Bourcelli

Very active on social media, Hoara Borselli wanted to remember someone who disappeared a few weeks ago, leaving a huge void in Italian music: we refer to FRanko Jati, historical member of the band Ricchi e Poveri.

On her social page, the presenter of the program posted a photo of the man accompanied by a very touching text that left the audience and fans speechless.

Hawara wrote:The great Italian pop music left us. Rich and poor have marked an era and will continue to make entire generations sing.

I only changed the stage but definitely not the applause.

Have a good trip, Franco.”