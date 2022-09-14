His picture looks like it came out of a movie.

It always comes back to surprise us, James Webb. NASA’s Space Telescope is revealing previously unseen details of the slow transformation taking place in the Cartwheel galaxy, thanks to its stunning images, which appear to have been taken from the Christopher Nolan movie.

a The collision between a large spiral galaxy and another smaller galaxy, resulted in two rings That stretch out like ripples from a stone in a pond. This remarkable spectacle occurred 500 million light-years away in the Sculptor constellation.

New discovery of black holes

The James Webb Telescope has also succeeded in this imprint. NASA’s instrument has pinpointed individual stars and star-forming regions with pinpoint accuracy. let you Revealed the behavior of a black hole at the center of the galaxy.

The Cartwheel Galaxy contains a core containing an enormous amount of hot dust, with the brightest regions hosting giant young star clusters. The outer ring, expanding about 440 million years ago, is dominated by star formation and supernovae. When this ring expands, it penetrates the surrounding gas and leads to the birth of new stars.

telescope detection

Jemes Webb isn’t the only telescope to have his sights set on the Wagon Wheel. Over the years, other space devices, such as NASA’s Hubble and the European Space Agency, have tried to peer into the galaxy. But the large amount of dust that envelops it prevents us from studying it in detail.

Unlike his siblings, James Webb has A new advanced technology is available: the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam).

Infrared light technology allowed the telescope to show differences in Distribution of younger stars compared to older stars.

In addition to this infrared camera, James Webb has another technology capable of measuring chemical components found in celestial bodies.

Thanks to the MIRI instrument, areas rich in hydrocarbons have been identified and other chemical compounds (besides silicate dust) that form a cascade of helical rays. According to experts, this series of rays will represent “Skeleton” from the galaxy.

These are not the first telescope results reported by astronomers. If you want to know more about James Webb’s other successful assignments, I recommend you read this Our article is about it.