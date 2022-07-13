His move to Chelsea is official

London, UK) – Rahim’s official paragraph Sterling pound to me Chelsea The England striker arrives in London and leaves Manchester After seven seasons. The London Company announces its acquisition of a talent born in 1994, announcing it on Twitter “You have arrived hereWe published a picture of the 28-year-old wearing a blues shirt. On the other hand, we read on the official website of the London Club:English star Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City with a Five-year contract . Footballer The Londoner has been a leading player for Manchester City over the past seven seasons, racking up double figures in each of those campaigns and winning nine major titles, including four in the Premier League. A direct dribbler who plays well in any position behind a front three or directly behind a central striker, the 27-year-old uses the perfect combination of skill, speed and timing to torture defenders, both with the ball at his feet and with consistency. productive runs. behind “.

“First of all, I am glad to be here. Obviously I’ve achieved a lot in my career so far, but there’s still a lot to do and I’m looking forward to that with the Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’ management.. London is my home and where it all began for me and it is amazing to now have the opportunity to play against friends and family week after week at Stamford Bridge. I can’t wait to meet the fans soon. I want to take this opportunity to thank Todd, Baghdad, the group of owners, Thomas, and everyone involved in the process for bringing them here. I can’t wait to get started now and keep talking on the pitch.”

Sterling to Chelsea, greetings from Manchester City

Manchester FC wanted to bid farewell to its former player: “Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea, ending an impressive seven-year spell with City. Sterling established himself as one of the club’s greatest contemporary players, making 339 appearances and scoring 131 goals. His 91 Premier League goals are second only to Sergio Aguero, and he is our 11th all-time leading scorer (in all competitions) – just one behind ninth-placed Fred Tillson and Billy Gillespie out of 132. Sterling is our second all-time top scorer in European football, with 24 goals in the Champions League second (again) to Aguero’s 43″, You can read on the official website.

Sterling, the message to the City fans

Sterling wished to welcome the city with an open letter: “Seven seasons, eleven important cups, a life of memories“, he wrote. “ideaThe coaching staff who have played such an important role in my development over the years, to my teammates who have become more than those I share with on the field, to the backroom staff, the office staff, the fans who have tirelessly supported the team and all those involved with Manchester City.And the My respect couldn’t be greater. I am grateful for the ups and downs, as it was the dips that sometimes tested my strength and determination and allowed me to stand before you as the best possible version of myself. I arrived in Manchester when I was 20 years old. Today I leave as a man. Thanks for your endless support. I had the honor of wearing the Manchester City shirt.”