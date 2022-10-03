Higuain, farewell amidst tears: ‘I was lucky’

cries, Gonzalo Higuainamong many Mocas Gracias To those who have always believed in him, to his family, his partner Lara, who wipes away her tears and little Alma, four-year-old, who looks a little bewildered at her father, struggles with sighs and gleefully, then sips an extra dose of kisses. Argentine striker35 in December, announced his retirement and sniffed, that nose Jorge’s father – a footballer yes, but even a defender – said so much that he earned the nickname “Peppa”, which then passed, with the addition of the term endearing, to little Gonzalo.

Higuain: “It’s a pain in the soul but it’s time to enjoy the family”

Pipita leaves football, American leaves Mls, leavesInter MiamiWhere he decided on the Italian night between Friday and Saturday, between September and October 2022 The match against Toronto from his former partner Lorenzo Insigne: control, the ball slides, crossed left inaccessible. Ala Higuain. Which, with great pride, is keen to explain: “I quit in one of the best moments of my career. I have enjoyed this year so much but in the past three or four months I have made this decision. It is time to enjoy my family, even if I feel a pain in my soul.” Strong enough to blur the tones that tears hide.

Higuain, won awards in his career

He has won a lot, in his career, Higuain, three championships, the Super Cup twice and the Spanish Cup with Real MadridItalian Cup and Italian Super Cup with NaplesThree Italian Championships and two Italian Cups with Juventuswhich is the European League with Chelsea. And in 17 years, Pepita scored a lot: 333 goals in 708 matches. What he misses, and what he will always miss, he failed on July 13, 2014 at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. In the 21st minute of the first half of the World Final between Germany and his country Argentina, Toni Kroos helped him with an involuntary pass as it was great: only in front of Neuer, who had such a goal and could have scored then in an avalanche, did he shuffle an incurable right to the side. Germany won the match with a Goetze goal in extra time. And so Higuain, in the national team, has always been a vice-champion: the vice world champion in 2014, in fact, and the vice-champion of America in 2015 and 2016.

Higuain and the record for goals in the Italian Serie A

However, he is the man with the record in Italy: 36 goals in the Serie A championship, 2015/16 season, one goal behind Gunnar Nordahl, who had scored 35 points in 1949/1950. Precedence equal but not overridden unmoved siro in 2019-20. After a few months of this feat, which was settled by a hat-trick in Frosinone, the shock, with the move from Napoli to Juventus, which paid for the release clause of 90 million euros: “It was unbelievable: I became the highest-paid player in the history of Argentina “, As he says now. With Juventus’ joy of league titles, but the sporting pain of the fourth grand final lost, on the night of June 3, 2017, when the Bianconeri lost in Cardiff 4-1 in the Champions League at the hands of Higuain’s former team, Real Madrid.

Higuain and Sari: A special relationship

In fact, the Argentine striker won the European Cup. L ‘European League On May 29, 2019 from Chelsea he won the derby with Arsenal. In London he wanted it Maurizio Sarri, who had already hosted him in Naples and would take him back to Juventus, but in the evening in Baku he preferred Tuscan coach Olivier Giroud. For Higuain only bench. The descending proverb had already begun, with a loan to Milan And it did not stop even with the return to Juventus Turin. In September 2020, consensual termination of contract, farewell to Italy, and relocation to the United States. Two years of goals on the perimeter of the ball, until football farewell tears, “a career that made me feel privileged.”