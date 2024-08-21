Highway Gurus, They’ve Added New, Very Bad Roads: Here Are The Roads They’ll Get You 100% | Check Before You Go

The network of motorway instructors is expanding all over Italy, be careful because you risk receiving fines everywhere.

The search for unruly drivers is becoming increasingly intense. Highway patrols are spreading across the country, creating a real community Control network Which leaves little room for error.

If previously teachers focused on some particularly important sections of highways, today the situation has changed radically. New facilities They sprout like mushrooms.

More than 2,500 kilometres of highways are currently monitored by these systems, with the number constantly increasing. But Where are these “snipers” hiding? Speed ​​and how to defend yourself from its pitfalls?

What are the methods to avoid?

The teachers, the average speed detection systems that have revolutionized the way speed is controlled on our highways, are now a permanent presence in the Italian road safety panorama. If you are planning a road trip, this is a must. Know the highway routes Where teachers are most present. Here are some of the most monitored arteries.

Sun Highway (A1) is definitely the undisputed protagonist, with a large number of teachers distributed along its entire route, north and south. Second place goes toAdriatic Highway (A14) This motorway is also heavily monitored, with several markers between Bologna and Bari.

the Milan Brescia It is another very busy road, where the presence of teachers has intensified in recent years.A13, The motorway connecting Bologna to Padua is also equipped with several speed control systems so it is advisable to pay attention to them.

How do teachers work and why are they so effective?

The instructors measure the average speed of the car along a pre-determined stretch of road. This means that it is practically useless to try to exceed the speed limit by just a few metres. The average will be calculated over a longer path.Furthermore, the sensors are often integrated with other control systems, such as surveillance cameras, which allow the offending vehicle to be accurately identified.

The introduction of the system had astonishing results: in just the year following its launch, there was a significant increase 22% decrease in accidents and 51% decrease in casualties On Italian motorways. The awareness of constant monitoring encourages motorists to respect speed limits, helping to make roads safer. This apparent success has led to a significant expansion of the system, with the number of kilometres monitored tripling in just three years. The only sure way to avoid fines is to respect the speed limit.