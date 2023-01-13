January 13, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Higher wages against inflation, which is why the European Central Bank opposes it

Karen Hines January 13, 2023 1 min read

there The European Central Bank is against wage increases: This is not new, but in the latest official release of the Central Bank, the task seems clearer. The observation of the evolution of eurozone workers’ pay scales is accurate. As Money.it shows, workers’ wages, and specifically their dynamics in the short/medium term, are crucial for inflation and ECB policy.

ECB President Lagarde explained the reason for this focus on workers’ wages and weight, warning that wages in the eurozone are rising faster than previously expected and the ECB must prevent this from adding to already high inflation. in the coin block.

In his own words: “We know that wages are rising, perhaps faster than expected. We must not allow inflationary expectations to become unfettered or for wages to have an inflationary effect… We must be careful that the internal causes we see [cause della crescita dei prezzi]which mainly relate to fiscal measures and wage dynamics, do not lead to inflation consolidation.

The point is that as wages rise, so does the purchasing power of consumers in general, and thus, demand for goods and ultimately inflation. An operation, the latter, that the European Central Bank is watching carefully to avoid further pressure on prices, which are still very high.

See also  Ukraine: Chinese Cips Experienced and Tough Alternative to Swift - Economy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

150 € bonus on the RDC, hypothesis 13 or 27 January: for whom?

January 12, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

Crac Ftx: “Found $5 Billion in Cash and Crypto Assets”

January 12, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Louis Vuitton appointed Italian Pietro Beccari as President and CEO

January 11, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

On the stage of the Regio the Sant’Ilario Awards, Parma celebrates its excellence. Mayor Guevara: “There are many worthy associations here…” – Program of the Day – Winners – Who Saint Hilary of Poitiers

January 13, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Higher wages against inflation, which is why the European Central Bank opposes it

January 13, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Weekend, what to do in and around Pisa on January 14 and 15

January 13, 2023 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Neanderthal comet salutes the sun – Space & Astronomy

January 13, 2023 Karen Hines