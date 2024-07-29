High-speed Rome-Naples, new fault: trains are delayed by up to 100 minutes

OffErica Dellapasqua

More difficulty and confusion on the Rome-Naples high-speed line. Fault in the line: Slowness in the direction of Naples from 3.45 pm to evening. Bersani posts photo of Termini’s delays on social media: “Passengers Olympics, Salvini doesn’t know”

New broken down Today July 29 in order ofHigh speed Rome-Naples: Cycle is has decreased From 3.45 p.m., the trouble between Labico and Anagni causes confusion and difficulty, especially towards Naples. The Delays violates 100 minutesHe warns Trinidadia, which invites passengers to check their travel times in the “Search Train” section. At 20,30, The Railway Transport Agency confirmed «la Cycle Hardly slow».

and’The odyssey continuesFor those traveling by train, that too intervened in the afternoon Pier Luigi PersaniThe former minister and former secretary of the Democratic Party posted on social media Photography of a scoreboard Termini station It was glowing trains Inside Delay hours or cancelled. “Totally ignorant Transport Minister – asked the question and attacked Bersani Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini – in ItalyOlympics for TravellersWe are waiting for the awards.









































































































A break in the Rome-Napoli route Another difficulty this summer mistakes e strikesThis forces passengers to endure grueling waits and delays Late trains, canceled or diverted to non-fast regular lines. Even in recent weeks, kidnapping has been among the most persecuted Rome-Florence suffered chain failures. But, in general, even in recent months tip of Rome And this Rome-Naples They were the focus of technical interventions and passenger complaints. Roma-Napoli, in particular, has been slowed by breakdowns on two separate occasions in the past week alone, each time with delays of more than 2 hours.

I am “stop”Very much Italian trains: Among other things, a 4.30pm departure from Rome Termini to Naples was delayed by 30 minutes. But, as Bersani also points out, the paralysis is generalized. Flashing boards, for example, signal Long wait Further Central Calabria oh Caserta.

Trains, all delays Afternoon Trenitalia has been updated There are Delays And program changes: «High-speed trains – the railway transport company specified – can be Guide On top of that Regular line in between Roma e Napoli Book via Formia or via Cassino and longer travel times 70 minutes”. Train changes are also organized: «Train FR 9592 Salerno (17.53) – Milano Centrale (23.50) departs from Napoli Centrale today. Passengers departing from Salerno can use train FR 8868 Reggio Calabria Centrale (1.36pm) – Roma Termini (7.15pm) and FR 9592 Salerno (5.53pm) – Napoli Centrale (11.50pm)».

Later released by Trenitalia List of trains High speed is directly related to a more time Off Mileage greater than 60 minutes: «FR 9311 Torino Porta Nuova (8.40am) – Napoli Centrale (3.03pm), FR 9587 Torino Porta Nuova (10.00am) – Reggio Calabria Centrale (9.14pm), FR 9527 Milano Centrale (10.10am) – Sal6pno Centrale (10.10am). am) – ), FR 9627 Milano Centrale (11.58am) – Napoli Centrale (4.33pm), FR 9535 Torino Porta Nuova (11.00am) – Reggio Calabria Centrale (10.00pm), FR 9421 Venezia Santa Lucia (6 – Napoli) ( 1.28pm) pm), FR 8419 Venezia Santa Lucia (12.26pm) – Reggio Calabria Centrale (9.44pm), FA 8319 Roma Termini (5.05pm) – Benevento (6.58pm) ), FR 8343 Roma Termini (5.10pm) – Na .6 evening)”. See also Apple Store, in masks: Precautions against Omigran are back in the US

Sign up for chaos and disruption in July A few days ago, Consumers Union Codacons To draw an initial estimate for thisBlack July“What to worry about Transportation Further Railway. Analyzing information published on the RFI website about the real-time traffic situation on Italian tracks, it was found that “in just 10 days, between July 16 and 25, 74 recessionary cases oh suspensions from Cycle Not due Bad weatherFire, falling trees or Other reasons Force majeure – explained Codacons -. Disadvantages are often linked Technical issues ai trains Or power lineBut there are also cases of copper theft or presence of unauthorized persons on tracks.”

The deals with Further attacked Since the recession, as can be seen from the analysis of the Consumers Union, it is an exponential tax Rome-FlorenceDuring the period under consideration it had “11 episodes of problems with trains or the network, with an average of more than one day».

«evils – Underlined codacons – It triggers Delays During the summer departures when transport services guarantee maximum punctuality and efficiency, layering across the entire network causes great inconvenience to citizens”.



