June 10, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Hideo Kojima works in Silent Hill? He himself feeds the sound - Nerd4.life

Hideo Kojima works in Silent Hill? He himself feeds the sound – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 10, 2021 2 min read

Hideo Kojima He posted a tweet that immediately caught the attention of fans, because it seemed to contain a clear reference to the series the silent Hill From Konami. The text of the tweet is actually intended for two books, but the presence of the words Silent and Hill impressed fans, who saw it as a kind of advertisement.

To whom: “Thanks HarperBOOKS! The silent Karen Slaughter’s wife, the latest in the Will Trent series! The last window was a hijack. Then there is the atmosphere hillThe short story Full Throttle! It’s more interesting in short stories than in long ones! Looking forward to both!

We left the text in English because by translating it we would remove some of the words necessary to understand it.

Of course, don’t take the tweet as a real advertisement, because it isn’t. Maybe Kojima wanted that too troll All of them, as he often did in the past. After all, he is the master of freely interpretable divination messages that then do not lead anywhere, but will surely make him laugh a lot while watching people at a loss in order to discover their deep secrets.

However, Silent Hill made with Kojima wouldn’t be bad. In a sense, it would be squaring the circle, given that Konami’s farewell came precisely while working on the horror series. How do you forget PT?

READ  Disclosure of release period and platforms - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Weapons, map and alien invasion

June 9, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

A revolution for all users

June 9, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Ferrari V6 Hybrid, Dino Heir vs McLaren Artura – Mondo Auto

June 9, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Reaction to Katina, “But it is.” Do you recognize him? An out-of-the-know competitor also shakes up the crowd – Libero Quotidiano

June 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The Canadian Super Radio Telescope detects 500 fast radio waves. “Origin unknown”

June 10, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Netflix debuted at Taormina Film Fest

June 10, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Hideo Kojima works in Silent Hill? He himself feeds the sound – Nerd4.life

June 10, 2021 Gerald Bax