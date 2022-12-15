December 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"He's never done anything like this."

“He’s never done anything like this.”

Samson Paul December 15, 2022 1 min read

She has been missing for 24 hours Roberta Villani woman live in Modena, which I only heard last night from his sister. The program announces its disappearance who saw, from Rai3, who was contacted by Roberta’s sister Linda. “She left yesterday, confirmed on Thursday evening that she would do my hair, and then we saw this morning that she was sending good morning messages as usual.” She left her car and handbag at home, and walked out with only the house keys and cell phoneNow inaccessible. “Nothing like this has ever happened before, he wouldn’t have a reason to do anything. He just found a job.”




Read also> He goes shopping in the supermarket, a fatal disease: the ex-PCI secretary dies









Who witnessed the case of Roberta Villani, who disappeared in Modena





“We looked for her everywhere. She survived coronavirus, and we look for her everywhere, at least she did it for my 84-year-old mother,” is the desperate plea of ​​her sister regarding the programme. “We can’t do the research,” Linda continues. ourselves, and I hope someone can help us.”





Last updated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 07:59

© Reproduction Reserved

See also  Lagarde: "Putin? A scary person with eyes that flash and freeze you. Today I think he is a sick and evil person."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Prosecutors’ track: “EU MPs on Qatar’s payroll” – Europe

December 15, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Qatargate, comprehensive investigation: “a number of MEPs on the payroll”

December 14, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

The “group of friends” between princes and Europeans in the shadow of Soros

December 14, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

Election denialists towards ‘game over’?

December 15, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Maneuvering, new pressure on income: this is what is at stake

December 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Cristian De Sica, “People were spitting in my face” – Libero Quotidiano

December 15, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

New Year’s Eve, an amazing hypothesis emerges, we show you the forecasts as well as the first maps »ILMETEO.it

December 15, 2022 Karen Hines