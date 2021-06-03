June 3, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Here's what to do when charging your smartphone in the car to wait a bit and not irreparably damage the battery

Gerald Bax June 3, 2021 2 min read

With the onset of summer, we should begin to pay attention to some things that we, until recently, did not consider important. In particular, we refer to the interest related to phones, especially if they are of the latest generation. In fact, smartphones, although effective and revolutionary, are also very fragile and sensitive to temperature.

While the chances of a phone overheating are limited indoors, this is not the case in a car. It’s no coincidence that the vast majority of times when a smartphone leaves us for a few minutes because it’s overheating, we’re right in the car. After all, it is a relatively small and sunny environment, and therefore we must pay close attention here above all else. For this reason, here’s what to do when charging your smartphone in the car to wait a bit and not damage the battery irreparably.

Until now, many people in the car have a phone holder. This is a tool which are usually connected to air conditioning networks, in order to carry a smartphone while driving. However, when we specifically attach the phone to the support, it risks overheating. Where it becomes prey to the sun’s rays entering it windshield. That is why, especially if we are loading it, we must take precautions. So here’s what to do when charging your smartphone in the car to wait a bit and not damage the battery irreparably.

First of all, we remove the cover, this in fact does not allow the device to cool in case of overheating.

Then we open the windows and let the air through, even if the phone touches the sun it barely reaches dangerous temperatures. Finally, under these circumstances, the advice is to load it up as necessary, and complete the course on another occasion. Indeed, in hot hours and with the sun rising, the phone should not be placed on the pillar, but in places with shade. Above all, we must avoid charging it in this way, so as not to risk annoying damage that is difficult to solve. If we find ourselves in an emergency situation and must necessarily load it, we recommend at least using the above recommendations.

