Here’s what they are and how to recognize them

It looks like an invasion of giant venomous spiders is on its way to America With legs 10 centimeters long: Zorro spiders. According to New Jersey Pest Control, females are especially easy to identify by their yellow and gray bodies. Currently, experts say there is no evidence that it is harmful to humans or pets.

An invasion of giant spiders from Japan arrives on the East Coast of the United States: Zoro spiders. Characteristics of these animals are size (Females can reach 10 cm in length), their bodies are gray and yellow but above all a characteristic that distinguishes them from others is their ability to fly.

A study published last October by invasive species expert David Coyle found that the species, which is native to Asia, arrived in north Georgia in 2010. Experts warned that the spiders would spread to New York starting in 2022, but there was no sign at the time. It still is.According to David Coyle, although spiders are venomous, there is currently no evidence that they are harmful to humans.

Compared to other spiders, Zoro spiders do not find wind noise and disturbances from streets particularly stressful. A recent study published in Arthropoda explains why they are found in urban areas and suggests that these species may be spreading to the Americas.

