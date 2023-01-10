January 10, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Here’s the January update for the operating system: here’s the news

Gerald Bax January 10, 2023 1 min read

In recent years we have seen The Google Introducing a new form of software support for i android devices corresponding to updates Operating System. These bring novelty to the functional level and are independent of the less frequent android system updates.

Amazon Deals

with a month January Heralding the new year that has just begun, Google is preparing to release a new update of gaming systems. The update brings many new features, some of which have special practical implications for developers.

The list below lists Full changelog Related to the January OS update:

  • Expanded Play Games support for new smartphone and tablet models.
  • New features to introduce users to new apps and games.
  • Enhancements that enable faster and more reliable downloads and installations.
  • Play Protect improvements to protect devices.
  • Various performance improvements, bug fixes, and security, stability, and accessibility improvements.
  • New features for Google app developers and third-party app developers. These should increase support for connection-related developer services.

As always, here’s the update for the Play System It is distributed automatically via google server.

The offering started last year Jan 5th level worldwidein order to receive it correctly, the device must be equipped with an extension Version 01.23.0 From Play Services and with Version 33.5 from the Play Store.

See also  Godfall on PlayStation Plus Not the Full Game Controversial on Social Media - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

News of the presentation event in a few days, for Jez Corden – Multiplayer.it

January 9, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

An early 2023 event more like a Nintendo Direct than an “E3 Show,” for Jez Corden – Nerd4.life

January 9, 2023 Gerald Bax
7 min read

Hello Neighbor 2, review

January 9, 2023 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Secret documents found in former Biden office in US – Last Hour

January 10, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Homeland, the European “green” pressure that punishes Italy. Owners will have to renew

January 10, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

As the snow reaches the south, the flakes return to the Apennines; Map with quotas and accumulations »ILMETEO.it

January 10, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Program and calendar

January 10, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt