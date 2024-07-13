Here’s the great news that makes motorists dream

Great news for drivers using Android Auto: Here’s what the changes will be.

Important news coming soon for users Android AutoThe infotainment service, which is indisputably useful because it allows the driver to interact with some of the functions of his smartphone without being distracted, is highly appreciated by Car drivers From all over the world. In the coming weeks Programming Android Auto is going to get some updates. Here’s what they are.

Android Auto Release Updates: Here’s What’s Changing in the Coming Weeks

Developed in 2014, Android Auto allows you to expand the functionality of your Android operating system to a mobile device through integration with the infotainment system located in the car’s dashboard. Android Auto is a smartphone-based standard developed by Google. This system allows mobile devices running the Android operating system (version 5.0 “Lollipop” and later) to be used in the car via Infotainment System It is located in the dashboard.

I Programming It is constantly evolving to adapt to hundreds of different car models. Updates mainly occurred after warning messages reached users such as the message Android Auto devices overheating.

New version of the program

to Correct configuration of Google Android Auto Just follow the instructions on the site. Android Auto is still available with version 11.9. Google Infotainment System version 11.9 is the final version of the update released to users registered in the Android Auto beta channel. After updates to redefine the settings graphics in the Maps interface, Google has now started releasing one New version of Beta Channel 12.4The latest version is based on a number of improvements from the previous version. Performance will be improved and overall operation will be optimized. This version was created to eliminate bugs of various nature, and maintain a high level of security when using the navigation application.

Google has not released detailed information about the new features, leaving users in a state of surprise to try out the upcoming features in person. New features are generally introduced server-side, not through version updates. Google usually makes improvements that affect General stability of the system, In addition to various types of fixes for many bugs that users encounter. On the APKMirror portal it is possible to proceed with the download and subsequent manual installation of the latest available version. Alternatively, you can check the Google Play Store when an update to the version in use is offered.