Here’s how to stop them and who to contact.

At the airport and on board the plane upon arrival at the destination, haste, excitement and inattention can lead travelers to fall victim to theft and fraud. To avoid this type of event and understand who to ask for help, Fanpage.it contacted the Carabinieri of Rome – Fiumicino Airport Company. This is the advice they gave us.

Stock Image

Before a flight, haste, excitement and inattention can play bad tricks on passengers who can fall victim at the airport and on board the plane when they arrive at their destination. Thefts H Tricks.

To avoid this type of seizure and understand how and who to seek help if it occurs Fan page.it I was contacted and interviewed. Carabinieri Rome-Fiumicino Airport Company. Here advice which they gave us.

Never leave your luggage unattended, and always pay the utmost attention.

As for Robbery at the airport, Which has been very small in recent years, as the military explains to us, there are two basic moments: the moment of departure and the moment of arrival.

A plane crashed in Brazil, and eight doctors were among the victims: the oncologists who died.

In fact, the “decisive” moment can be when you just arrive at the airport. Some, for example, get distracted for a moment while doing something phone call Or to smoke a cigaretteThey keep their luggage away and it can happen on these occasions that someone takes possession of it.

Danger can also exist when We stop to look at the scoreboards. With the departure details and even in this case it is good Don’t get distracted H Do not leave your luggage unattended.Also when going to the toilets, having breakfast in bars or shopping in the shops inside the airport. It is good to have travel bags. always Under control.

Also because the luggage was left unattended. It can create a suspicious situation in itself. Also for law enforcement and military personnel. If you notice a piece of luggage left unattended for several minutes, it is a good idea to report it. Operators will step in to check its contents, given that the airport is still on alert.Sensitive areas.

Likewise, you should also be careful when people approach you. They are asking for information. Because they may also be malicious people pretending to be passengers and may want to cause you distraction and steal your luggage.

Make your luggage stand out or use a Air sign

Another tip is to make your own bag. It can be particularly recognized as: Buy one in a very bright color, tie a ribbon on the handle or stick stickers on it, to make sure it’s unique. Not confusing With others.

Another thing that can be done, and it is a practice that has become widespread recently, is to do this: Put a Air sign (Devices that locate personal items, ed.) inside the baggage. This immediately indicates any departure and also allows the boarding to be monitored to check that there are no departures. Perversion.

For military and police forces, this can be much easier. Locate Any stolen luggage, also because the bag is not opened and searched immediately, this can give some margin to make the searches more effective.

Who to contact if you are a victim of theft on a plane or at the airport

During the flight, if we do not find one or more after leaving to go to the toilet, for example Personal effects, The only possibility is to contact Staff on board, Who will pass the information to the leader. He will then decide how to proceed.

Normally, before passengers are allowed to disembark, they contact the operations centre inside the airport which will send one of the three forces used in Italian airports to the scene of the incident, Carabinieri, police H Financial PoliceIn this case, it is important not to wait, but to communicate the truth quickly.

If you do not find your luggage on the cylinder after disembarking, the procedure will be unified. You have to go to the office Lost and Found Fill out a form to check whether it was mistakenly transferred to another destination or stolen. In the first case, the airlines deliver the baggage to the reported person within a few days.

However, if a passenger arrives abroad and is a victim of theft, he can go to the company’s offices. Local law enforcement And report the incident. In Paris, for example, there will be French gendarmerie.

What to do if someone steals your documents but you need to leave urgently

Among the advice of the men of strength there is also advice Do not put your main travel documents inside your luggage, In addition to cash, but leave it in your handbag if possible.

In the event that a passenger, an Italian citizen, has been the victim of theft of his luggage and, at the same time, his identity document but has not been able to abandon the flight for various reasons, in some airports in Italy there is the possibility of doing the so-called “ID card on the fly‘.

The service is active in Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa, Naples Capodichino and Bergamo Orio al Serio, where you can request the document with which you can travel. Domestic flights And with the Schengen countries of destination. Obviously the procedure has a cost and it is necessary to have classic passport photos with you but it is not necessary to reside in the municipality where the airport and the document are located. Comes Released in a short time.

Who should report suspicious movements or persons at the airport?

If you notice them at the airport Movements or suspicious persons It is always good to point this out. The first to turn to are the police officers or the Carabinieri or Fiamme Gialle soldiers guarding the airport.

If this first contact person is not immediately available, it is possible to request intervention. Airport security, They are easily recognizable by their classic uniform. They are the operators who conduct security checks upon entering the airport.

Then there is a whole series of other topics, which can be identified. Classic Identification Mark They wear it around their necks. They are the ones who work in the airport sector, and even if they are not directly involved in this type of problem, they know how to move and can report the passenger’s report to the police and military forces via the operations center.