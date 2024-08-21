Here’s how to see it from the UK

Once the European Championships and the Olympic Games are over, Italian football fans return to dedicate themselves to the Italian League, which starts this weekend.

For those living in the UK, it’s changing the way you watch the games. Here’s how.

TNT Sport and Discovery +who streamed all of their games last year, will have some games this year. Only two a weekalways by subscription.

The other eight matches will be broadcast on One FootballA German operator has bought the rights and will offer them for sale on a pay-per-view basis.

Information about this new operator’s offering is still limited and confusing. Site One Football Talking about a “Serie A Pass” but it is not yet possible to register for it, while it has been confirmed The first day’s matches will be visible for free.

I am in Italy Three broadcasters share the rights to the Italian League: DAZN, SKY, and TeamVisionAnyone wanting to watch it from the UK will need to sign up with them and use a VPN.

The situation is more complicated for English Premier League (Also starting this weekend.) Matches will be split between Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Prime Video and BBC Sport.

It’s televised football in the age of “soup” rights. A Expanded and confusing programming Among the many operators, it requires a lot of patience and careful organization from the fan to follow his favorite team.

Photo: Gustavo Ferreira/Unsplash

Banksy Fa New

After the seven works Revealed last weekBanksy has given London two more murals, concluding his animal cycle in style.

Appeared in Charlton on Monday unicorn During the installation of the Nissan Micra. Some of the small details are worth appreciating, such as the presence of a parking cone on the hood and the fact that the car actually shows under pressure.

Like some of the previous works, this one was also defaced within a few hours.

Man with his face covered with us Scribble with white paint, Regardless of the shouts of the attendees who asked him not to do so. Then in the evening the car was removed.

The next day the final mural appeared. A gorilla Which raises the shutter on which it is drawn, allowing birds and seals to escape, while the eyes of other animals hide in the darkness.

The subject matter and location of this latest work (outside London Zoo in Regent’s Park) offer a possible explanation: perhaps Banksy wanted to tell us that animals should be free and not in cages.

Dardast and Caposella

Two more performances by Italian artists have been added to the line-up for the upcoming London Music Festival.

The first is that Dardosborn Dario Faini, composer and pianist from the Marche region also known as a successful songwriter. Dardast will perform at Hoxton Hall October 4th.

Another noteworthy event is the return of Vinicio Caposselaon stage in Union Church on November 26 With his new show “Conciati per le festa”.

Appointments

If you like the newsletter, share it, leave us a like or a comment, here or by email [email protected].