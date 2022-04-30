Here’s how to really block someone

Curious to know how to actually block someone on WhatsApp? Here is everything you want to know

One of the functions that cannot be missing on social networks is to block a person. If you do not want to receive calls or messages from anyone, you can block them. This functionality has also recently been created on WhatsApp. In today’s article, we are going to explain how you can do this with two very easy procedures.

How to block someone on WhatsApp

It will happen that everyone wants to block someone on WhatsApp because we don’t want to receive calls or messages. In this article we will explain how this can be done. Apparently, there are two very quick and easy ways. The first is very simple. Simply open the chat of the person you intend to block, tap on their number and go to block. This way you will not be disturbed anymore.

The second method is a little longer but at the same time very easy. This is what you have to do. Access the app settings, tap on the privacy item and finally tap on Blocked. Once done, click on Add. Here a screen will open that will take you to the address book. All that remains is to click on the respective contact and block it.

Is it possible to prevent a person without noticing?

But how can a person be prevented without noticing the latter? Well, unfortunately, this is not possible. However, you can at most follow these tips to make it less stressful. Like silencing the chat forever by using the appropriate function. To do that, you have to follow these simple steps.

The first thing to do is to click on the number of the concerned person by entering the chat. Go to the number posted above and tap on Silent. It is also possible to access the “always” function so that this action continues. Here are all the tips that those who don’t like to hear shouldn’t be bothered by it.

