Here’s how much Streamers earn and how to cancel at any time

The success of Twitch is there for all to see, more and more people are trying to get a job on the streaming platform by bringing their own content, especially video games. Revenue mostly comes from advertising, but also from donations and subscriptions.

The platform was launched in 2011 as a small startup but quickly grew into one of the leading online video streaming websites.

Twitch has been focused on video games since the beginning, building a community of gamers who can watch and watch Interact with your favorite streamers. Twitch has also created an engaging shared experience, allowing viewers to chat with creators and participate in live events.

An essential part of Twitch is monetizationIn fact, those who want to go live on the purple platform are allowed to monetize their content through donations, sponsorships, and advertising, creating a sustainable business model for them.

How much do Twitch streamers make?

The most popular Twitch shows They can earn a lot of money through subscriptions and donations. Actual earnings vary depending on a number of factors, including how popular the streamer is, the amount of time spent broadcasting, and the number of viewers.

Earnings through subscriptions

Subscriptions are one of the most important Income sources for streamers on Twitch. Viewers can sign up for a monthly streamer subscription at a variable cost, depending on which tier you sign up for. One of the most popular subscriptions is through the free Prime which guarantees a minimum of €3.99 for the creator. receives 50% of the revenue generated from subscriptions, and partners with a high following receive 70%; So: The more subscribers he has in the live broadcast, the more he earns.

Earnings through donations

the Donations are another source of income for Twitch streamers. Viewers can send money through a variety of methods, including PayPal and credit cards. Streamers can also use donation bots, which allow viewers to send money through chat commands.

Another way to donate is “bits” And it’s the internal currency of twitch a bit, in fact it would be worth 1 cent and a little bit more, for example the process:

300 bits : 3,31 euros (29% discount)

: 3,31 euros (29% discount) 100 bits : 1.54 euros

: 1.54 euros 500 bits : 7,72 euros

: 7,72 euros 1500 bits : 22 euros (5% discount)

: 22 euros (5% discount) 5000 bits : 71 euros (8% discount)

: 71 euros (8% discount) 10,000 bits : 138.92 euros (10% discount)

: 138.92 euros (10% discount) 25,000 bits: 339,57 euros (12% discount)

On average, large viewers manage to earn 50,000 bits per live stream.

In fact, some of the most popular streamers can earn several thousand dollars a month through subscriptions and donations, with some of the biggest names earning tens of thousands of dollars a month. However, it must be said that these gains are highly variable over time.

Profits through partnerships

Now it’s Pulcinella’s secret, but the biggest part of the profits lies in the web presence of these great creators and influencers, in fact the great brands of their reference segments They will pay good money to display their products live.

Another type of partnership concerns those who are hosted in events and exhibitions that can earn thousands of euros To sign one copy or a few selfies with fans.

So how do you sign up for a Twitch subscription?

To subscribe to a streamer on Twitch, you need to follow these steps:

Log in to your Twitch account. If you do not have an account, you can register for free on the site Search for the streaming device you want to subscribe to using the search bar above to find the streaming channel. Click on the Subscribe button: Once you find the broadcast channel, find and click on the Subscribe button. A popup will appear asking you to select the desired membership level Enter your payment details: You will be redirected to the page to enter your payment details. Enter your payment details and click Sign Up to complete the process.

(If you subscribe to our channel We will be very happy :))

What if you are bored and want to cancel your subscription?

How to cancel your Twitch subscription

It may happen that you do not have the money to renew your subscription in a certain period, or you simply do not want to support this broadcast anymore. How do I cancel my Twitch subscription? You need to follow these steps.

Log in to your Twitch account Go to your account page: click your username in the upper right and select Subscriptions, or go to this page: https://www.twitch.tv/subscriptions

Find the player you want to unsubscribe from: From your list of subscriptions, find the player you want to unsubscribe from and click on the gear next to its name. Select the item not refresh

By doing so, you will no longer renew the subscription to the selected streaming device.