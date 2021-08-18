Here Udoh, Virtus has her own cute giant – Sports

By Massimo Celeri Nearly 400 NBA games have been played without hearing it and above all without making it weigh. This is the first impression given by the words of Epke Udoh, Virtus’ new position. Morals are those of kind and patient people, politeness and the messages that reach the ears of those who listen to him are all a great humility, although there are not many players who can say they made a difference at United. countries and that they confirmed themselves as well. In the old continent by winning the Euroleague title and also receiving the award for best player in the fourth round. “For me, it’s great…

Nearly 400 NBA games have been played without hearing her and above all without making her weigh. This is the first impression given by the words of Epke Udoh, Virtus’ new position. Morals are those of kind and patient people, politeness and the messages that reach the ears of those who listen to him are all a great humility, although there are not many players who can say they made a difference at United. countries and that they confirmed themselves as well. In the old continent by winning the Euroleague title and also receiving the award for best player in the fourth round. “For me, it’s a great opportunity to come back to Europe – which explains how long a Juventus player has been – and play at a high level. I’m here to get better and every day I want to do my best. I’m not someone who looks at the long term, but I prefer to focus. On things short. run. My daily thought right now is to work out well in the gym.”

Odo was born in 1987, 208 centimeters tall, in Edmund, Oklahoma, but he also holds a Nigerian passport, and he faced with this national team Pajula, Manion and Tesitori at the last Tokyo Olympics. “The three of them surprised me with their strength and energy. That’s why I’m happy to be my teammates now, having them against them would be a real problem.”

Greetings to those wearing the same shirt this year doesn’t stop there, and his show is a constant shift of purpose from me to us, suggesting he’s here to join a squad that’s already proven to be a winner. He will try to make it more solid and competitive. “On Monday evening, we had dinner as a team, and I made sure I made the right decision. In my decision to come here, both the history and tradition of Virtus and the presence of a coach like Scarello have made a huge impact. The value in a community such a glorious past is a huge challenge.” Looking at things from Scarello’s perspective, the decision fell on him for his ability to be able to fill the two positions that fell to “shoppers”. “I have not yet spoken in depth with the coach about my role and my use, but I know we will have many possible solutions and my previous experience at Fenerbahce alongside Jan Vesely shows that I can have several options on the pitch for the team and its needs.”

The last thought is on the two towers and on the expectations that inevitably arose on the black V, called to defend the title of Italian champion and win the European Cup. “I learned from Bologna that it was the city where Marco Bellinelli grew up and that caused a lot of interest on my part. At the same time I tell the fans that I am very happy to be here and that I will always do my best, the best, the season will be long, and I am convinced we will do well.” Udo signed a two-year contract with Virtus, an agreement that will commit him to Juventus until the summer of 2023.