Here is work revealed – time

Nicolas de Felice * July 21, 2021

Within ten days, deaths had fallen dramatically at sea. After landing on the 12th of last July in Augusta de 560 illegal immigrants by ship ONG Ocean Viking, The The landings in Italy from Libya suddenly disappeared, according to Data from the Ministry of the Interior, fun for the usual Tunisian small boats that go straight to Lampedusa.

Since the beginning of 2021, NGOs such as SoS Mediterranée, Save the Children and Medicines Without Borders, which uses expensive owned ships, some of which are funded by the German Evangelical Church and run by former East German Communist Party veterans Die Linke, helping to triple the number of illegal immigrants who landed in Italy compared to 2020 or even eight times the numbers Compared to 2019, when the security decrees issued by the Conte Ono government with Salvini as Minister of the Interior were in effect.

these “marine taxi drivers“It normally operates in defiance of any international norm of maritime law, despite the United Nations Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) ratified by more than 200 countries, against the dictates of the EU’s Dublin Regulation on flag states for those ships as land. From the first illegal transit of the migrant, regardless of the competences in the search and rescue areas defined by the United Nations for Malta, Libya and Tunisia and certified by the International Maritime Organization, against the opinion of the Public Prosecutor in Catania, the TAR in Lazio and the European Court of the Rights of the Man who did not recognize in Several sentences that illegal immigrants should be disembarked in good health in Italy.

But why this “miracle” of no deaths at sea? It will be a coincidence by now No NGO ships have been suspended off the Libyan coast for ten days. Mediterranean NGO fleet taking leaveجاز: Norway’s Ocean Viking and Geo Barents dock in Augusta in COVID-19 quarantine, German’s Sea Watch 4 in Trapani with crew eating Sicilian cannoli, and German’s Sea Eye 4 in Palermo, administrative detention due to environmental pollution and danger to navigation, Germans Louise Michel and Alan Kurdish (the latter changes its name to ResqPeople, with Italian organizer and honorary president ex-judge Gerardo Colombo) in maintenance at the “pirate” port of Burriana, in Catalonia, together with the open Spaniards and the Alta Mari.

The Italian ship “Marie Juno”, which paid to accommodate 27 migrants from a Danish ship, with 4 suspects including the former non-world ship Casarini, has been pushed into Chioggia. With no deaths at sea and no landings in Sicily, the allure of NGO ships toward paying illegal immigrants, an essential resource for the business of new slave traders in the 21st century, is underlined. A well-calculated action modeled on the movements of NGO ships, from which smugglers know in real time which moves and routes are taken online (Vesselfinder.com), sending boats full of paying customers with only the fuel needed to enter a few miles off the coast Libyan ships, along with “humanitarian” ships, are eagerly awaiting.

Meanwhile, Parliament approved the refinancing of the mission of the armed forces to train the Libyan Coast Guard, which the Italian government and the European Union entrusted several years ago with the task of preventing illegal immigrants from leaving the Libyan coast. A state of temporary magic will surely soon break the rocks of the hypocritical and comic schemes of the elegant radical, anti-Italian globalist left, far from the pernicious effects of the phenomenon of illegal immigration in the big suburbs. Cities are ineffective in being an active part of the cause of the increase in deaths at sea.

