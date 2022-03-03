Here is: Winter Tail in Italy From the weekend, snow and cold return

The weather in Italy will be bad in the coming days. Over the next few hours, the first weak infiltrations of humid Atlantic winds reach Sardinia and our Tyrrhenian region, bringing milder weather. In short, the spring sun does not last. The elder, who was not there, was discovered and resurrected However, the Atlantic hurricane will hit our peninsula most widely from tomorrow, with snow and cold returning to the mountains in the central-south.

Over the weekend, a hurricane is expected to move from Algeria to Libya and the humid Atlantic flow from the west is expected to continue: further snowfall is expected, again in the mid-south, with snow levels dropping to 300-400 meters. But the real surprise is being able to accomplish the first truly masterpiece of the newly discovered Atlantic Chaos. Tuesday, March 8 There will be heavy snowfall in the central-northern plains. In fact, the displacement of high pressure towards Norway not only opens the door to Atlantic tides, but also acts in a second way: it creates the direct Russia-Italy corridor in the Anticyclonic East.

In fact, icy currents are expected to descend from the White Sea to the Mediterranean next week: a collision between two Arctic winds and a mild Atlantic wind could cause heavy snowfall on the plains. Andrea Corbinado, Editorial Manager iLMeteo.it, Confirming that new snowfall is expected tomorrow, spreading over 600 meters in the central-south; On Saturday the snow will mainly fall to an altitude of 300-400 meters in the south, while the weather will be relaxed between Sunday and Monday morning. The deal that awaits the event of the new week: the meeting between the Russian currents in Italy and the Atlantic hurricane that entered by the Hercules pillars, as mentioned, is a meeting that could give a very important weather event.

Details

Thursday 3. North: Clear skies, clouds and some drizzle on the Ligurian Lavender. Center: Mostly cloudy with rain over Tuscany. South: Very cloudy at first, then cloudy.

Friday 4. North: Unstable in Emilia, snow in Trentino. In the center: more than 600 meters of rain and snow. South: Bad weather in the afternoon with over 1000 meters of rain and light snowfall.

Saturday 5. North: Snow in the Piedmont Mountains. In the center: snowfall over the Apennines above 300-600 meters, then it will improve. South: Bad weather with rain and snow over 500 m. Trend. Sunday saw some improvement; Next week, cold weather and high snow at low altitudes.