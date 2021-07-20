Here is the support fix

The Minister of Labor’s Social Safety Net Reform Plan is ready to go Andrea Orlando. In the most recent 22-page document containing slides and tables – a file messenger He has seen – a series of innovations emerge in subsidies that will replace emergency interventions and the current system, expanding the whole gamut of protections for small and medium businesses, precarious and independent. Among the many, the increase in the cap on wage integration treatments stands out, which can reach nearly 1,200 euros.

stages

The list also includes Expansion of Cigs Reasons, Expansion Contract Extension, and new Naspi risk and less stringent precarious guarantees. There is still something that can be changed before the proposal is formally presented in the CDM, but according to what has been learned from ministerial sources, the plant should not undergo certain changes. Secretary Orlando aims to close by the end of the month to provide the country with a more equitable system, able to withstand the shock wave of the crisis, featuring comprehensive protections and wage integration treatments differentiated by sector, supply chain and according to company size.





ambition

The ambition is to make shock absorbers accessible to all workers, regardless of the size of the company they work for and their contractual status, and thus also for precarious and intermittent seasonal workers. In more detail, the cap on wage integration treatments will reach €1199.72 for all. However, at the moment, the ceilings are about 971 euros for those who earn up to 2159 euros and 1167 euros for others. For Cigs, the reasons will be expanded: stopping the activity should also be listed among the allowed reasons. To encourage the use of solidarity contracts, an increase in the average hourly reduction is also considered, which will range from 60 to 80 percent of the daily, weekly or monthly hours. Instead, the reasons for accessing the layoff fund for small and medium-sized enterprises with a maximum of 15 employees will be determined by a joint ministerial decree: the latter should have 26 weeks for companies with 6-15 employees and 13 weeks. to others. Then we move towards the expansion of the ordinary allowance which in the future should reach all employers who employ up to 50 employees, belonging to sectors and types that do not fall within the scope of Title I and who are not bound by the Solidarity Fund. couple. The expansion contract, as well as being extended to all companies employing more than 50 workers, must be extended through 2026. An inter-sectoral emergency fund will be established to significantly reduce the use of the exemption in the presence of certain events.

supports

There are many measures to enhance income support for precarious workers who are the subject of ongoing debate around social safety net reform. Naspi dismissal: Abolishing the requirement of 30 days of actual work in the last 12 months appears to be a foregone conclusion at this point, while 13 weeks of work in the last four years should remain the same. Moreover, the effect of décalage will start from the sixth month and not from the fourth (the elimination of décalage is also expected for those over the fifties). The Naspi must then be extended to agricultural workers in unions and cooperatives currently excluded from the allowance. Monthly Dis-Coll unemployment benefit for coordinating and continuing collaborators, including project-based fellows, research fellows and fellow scholarship recipients who have involuntary loss of employment, will run for 1 year instead of 6 months, with a guarantee of a number of months of benefit equal to months of contributions Paid and recognition of the payment of contributions for pension purposes. Finally, help is offered to workers who in the event of a crisis set up a cooperative to take over the company, with the process of buying workers: they will be able to receive a total contribution exemption of up to 24 months and a cash contribution if they are in Cigs. It also provides assistance to the hitherto excluded fisheries sector.