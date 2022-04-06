Hair is a woman’s second garment. Everyone’s will is to keep them sleek, shiny and voluminous.

In addition, hair plays a major role in the appearance we choose; Indeed, hair, like clothes, conveys feelings.

There are many trendy summer cuts, from the mix to the classic soft reconsidered bob, to the long bob, to the fringed cut.

But to take advantage of the overall beauty of the cut, we should always choose the one that best suits our face. In fact, each face has its own story, so personalization is the key.

Here is the perfect haircut for medium, long and short hair to choose for rejuvenation, also suitable for 60 years to enhance any type of face.

However, it seems that in the summer of 2022 to clear and rejuvenate faces, there will be a special adaptability to each cut. French fringe is the perfect choice for a radiant face rejuvenation for those above their sixties. In fact, it is Donatella Versace who is launching this new trend.

Bangs that personalize every cut

there margin A curtain that allows you to restore the volume and density of the door after the door begins to weaken. A completely physiological process due to the loss of keratin and collagen making the hair fibers appear thinner. In addition, the French fringe is a great way to hide the thinning that begins to mark the forehead.

Curtain fringe is also a strategic choice because unlike straight ones it gives volume and contours the face, enhancing its strong points. It’s a perfect fringe for those with fine hair, but also for hiding fine lines around the eyes. It also softens features and “covers” dark circles.

Curtain fringe besides being the best choice for middle age. It is ideal to choose even at a younger age to give hair volume and a touch of carelessness that straight ends do not give. Details that make each cut unique and special but above all are perfectly sewn onto every face they wear.

So this is the perfect haircut for medium, long and short hair to choose for rejuvenation

