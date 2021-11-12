Here is the official circuit video released by Sony – Nerd4.life

Gran Turismo 7 She comes back to show herself with a new one Diary videos employment circlesAnd this time, Sony officially published it on its social channels, after it first appeared through a leak that subsequently led to its removal.

This is one of the videos that came out ahead of its time last week, and is now officially released in all its glory. Once again, the video was captioned with the words Kazunori Yamauchi, which is the common denominator of all the recent videos that have come out so far from Gran Turismo 7 as a director.

The video, titled “Tracks,” focuses on the tracks, which are the episodes in which players are summoned to compete within Gran Turismo 7. As Yamauchi explained, Polyphony Digital uses a system laser scanning High resolution to capture any aspect of the real circuit and then the ability to reproduce it in 3D using the game engine.

The creator of the series said that he was very satisfied with the results achieved, claiming that with Gran Turismo 7 level realism It is “tangible”, considering also the differences applied by weather conditions, between lighting and various meteorological factors.

Yamauchi mentioned his favorite song is Nürburgring, the famous German circuit that is a kind of mecca for car enthusiasts, on which the director personally raced even in reality.

Just two days ago, the trailer dedicated to tuning the car was launched, to continue the presentation path of the different aspects of the game Gran Turismo 7.