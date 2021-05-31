Here are the new PS4 games added to the catalog – Nerd4.life

Sony PlayStation announced the games that will be available to all subscribers Playstation now Starting at 1 June 2021. PS will now be able to count on seven matches PS4 and PS5 (Via backward compatibility) which can be made via broadcast (also on PC) or downloaded to console

Starting tomorrow, June 1, 2021, PlayStation Now subscribers will have the opportunity to play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, and CD Projekt RED action RPG. We will be able to take on the role of Geralt and Ciri on an epic fantasy journey. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt will be available on PS now through September 6, 2021.



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

The second game added to the subscription service is Team Sonic Racing. As we know, the sonic driving game will be shown on PlayStation Now in June 2021 and will allow us to have fun with friends in carefree (or fierce) kart racing. Sonic fans will also be able to enjoy Sonic Mania, which takes us into the world of SEGA’s blue hedgehog with HD graphics and 60fps. In addition, there will also be a space for Sonic Forces, which offers a very popular 3D adventure.

Next we find Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. The fighting game will be available on both PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus. It will feature tournaments of up to 16 players and different modes, such as Rank Match and Arcade.



Virtua Fighter 5: The Final Showdown

We will also be able to play Slay the Spire, a strategy card game with a similar four-character architecture and unique decks that are created from scratch in each game. It will be available on PlayStation Now until December 6, 2021. Finally, starting June 2021, a Car Mechanic Simulator will also be available, which is a simulator that lets you repair, paint, customize and drive 48 cars.



Slay the spire

We also remind you that 1080p streaming is coming to PS Now.