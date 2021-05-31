May 31, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Here are the new PS4 games added to the catalog - Nerd4.life

Here are the new PS4 games added to the catalog – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 31, 2021 2 min read

Sony PlayStation announced the games that will be available to all subscribers Playstation now Starting at 1 June 2021. PS will now be able to count on seven matches PS4 and PS5 (Via backward compatibility) which can be made via broadcast (also on PC) or downloaded to console

Starting tomorrow, June 1, 2021, PlayStation Now subscribers will have the opportunity to play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, and CD Projekt RED action RPG. We will be able to take on the role of Geralt and Ciri on an epic fantasy journey. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt will be available on PS now through September 6, 2021.


The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

The second game added to the subscription service is Team Sonic Racing. As we know, the sonic driving game will be shown on PlayStation Now in June 2021 and will allow us to have fun with friends in carefree (or fierce) kart racing. Sonic fans will also be able to enjoy Sonic Mania, which takes us into the world of SEGA’s blue hedgehog with HD graphics and 60fps. In addition, there will also be a space for Sonic Forces, which offers a very popular 3D adventure.

Next we find Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. The fighting game will be available on both PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus. It will feature tournaments of up to 16 players and different modes, such as Rank Match and Arcade.


Virtua Fighter 5: The Final Showdown
Virtua Fighter 5: The Final Showdown

We will also be able to play Slay the Spire, a strategy card game with a similar four-character architecture and unique decks that are created from scratch in each game. It will be available on PlayStation Now until December 6, 2021. Finally, starting June 2021, a Car Mechanic Simulator will also be available, which is a simulator that lets you repair, paint, customize and drive 48 cars.

READ  2.1.1.1 update available, weight and details - Nerd4.life


Slay the spire
Slay the spire

We also remind you that 1080p streaming is coming to PS Now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

These are the three steps to avoiding it.

May 31, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Android 12 is also updating emojis: here’s all the news

May 31, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

la demo Valley of the Ancient va su PS5 e Xbox Series X a 30 fps – Multiplayer.it

May 30, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

TJ – Leo Turrini exclusive on Arrivabene: “He’s Juventus. That’s why John Elkann may have chosen him. He’s so close to Agnelli. I expect him to …”

May 31, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Anna Munafi and the message on Instagram: “I have increased 28 kilos and will not hide them.”

May 31, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Some of us still have this very bad habit to completely lose in order not to risk bad surprises and damage to our health.

May 31, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

E-Regatta 2021 at the Venice Boat Show, an international event in electric navigation

May 31, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt