For Summer 2022, hair is in the wind, or rather “strands” in the wind, thanks to the latest trends in the hair system that are seeing a triumph Poetry Short and cheeky. According to the fashion, in fact, long and heavy hairstyles now leave room for fluttering symmetries and asymmetries that, in many cases, do not reach the back. Thus, short hair 2022 is not at all conspicuous and boring. In fact, month after month, new releases and new fashions follow each other. And here classic cuts, such as carré or bob, are constantly renewed.

In a previous article, we talked about the new hair trend for summer 2022 for long hair. A great and perfect hairstyle for long, medium and curly hair as it enhances the face of any woman.

For women who like to wear short hair, here are the hottest and most stylish short haircuts for summer 2022, perfect for instantly making women feel more seductive and instantly rejuvenating. On the other hand, it is possible to slightly “revamp” the look, starting with the hair. Sometimes, in fact, it takes very little to hide that white hair and that really embarrassing regrowth. Here are the best and fastest tricks To always look flawless and hide blemishes right before you go out. At this point, we can reveal the new trends planned for the upcoming summer season.

Here are the most beautiful and trendy short haircuts of summer 2022, which are ideal for the immediate feeling of an attractive woman and instantly rejuvenated

Scaling appears to have been banned in recent months. The cuts are full and complete, albeit short. The iconic “Bowl” piece is back in the ’90s. This well-known round cut, with its thick bangs and exposed neck, seems to be especially popular with mature women. The latter, in fact, with its brio and sensuality, gives the classic piece new life.

Another comeback that is suddenly renewed is Carrie. But this year, the yoke got small, which shortened the lengths even more. The hair touches the jaw and covers the back of the neck.

Finally, for those who want to wear short hair but without daring too much, the pixie cut is a real salvation. A cut that was so successful during last fall and winter, it’s also confirmed to be a true harbinger of summer 2022. This versatile, easy-to-manage shaggy pixie cut remains a fine compromise between classic bob and a pixie cut. The hair reaches just below the nape of the neck, almost touching the shoulders, and not the very short tuft that goes around the forehead. Good cut, also perfect for those with curly hair.

