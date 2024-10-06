Monday, October 7, 2024
Here are the maps. A state of emergency was declared

MIAMI, October 6, 2024 – There is no respite FloridaOnce again in view of A Extreme weather event. The governor declared a state of emergency as meteorologists warned the US state was still shaking. HelenCan be attacked by another Cyclone Next week.

A tropical storm is expected MiltonCurrently swirling in the western Gulf of Mexico, “it will strengthen into a major hurricane as it moves toward Florida by the middle of next week,” National Weather Service on a social media site

The path of Hurricane Milton

Depending on his route, Milton could lead New chaos on Florida’s west coast Still recovering from the earlier storm, it became a powerful Category 4 hurricane on September 26 with sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour).

Wind Forecasts for Hurricane Milton, Florida (nhc.noaa.gov)

Helen then moved inland through Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, causing historic flooding and At least 220 people were killedAccording to an AFP tally.

Damage caused by Hurricane Helen in Burnsville, North Carolina (AFP Photo)

In the last few hours, the Vice President of the United States and the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harriscame North Carolina He said the federal government’s response would be “long-term” to assess the damage caused by Helen in the state hit hardest by the powerful cyclone. Harris was met at Charlotte Douglas International Airport by state Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, and Federal Disaster Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Dean Criswell and Charlotte Mayor V.I. Lyles and local legislators and officials. During a convention, the Democratic Party candidate underscored FEMA called it “extraordinary work.” It was carried out on the spot, with the coordination of local institutions, and thanked the local “heroes” who came forward to help the foreigners and provide them with shelter and assistance.

Kamala Harris at Charlotte Air National Guard Base (AFP Photo)

