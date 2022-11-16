Here are the guests for Vanity Fair Stories 2022

After the success of previous editions, Vanity Fair storiesthe largest event in Vanity Faircounting Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 Novemberlive in full for the first time in Giorgio Gaber Opera House From Milan (Via Larga 14), emblematic place reopened after more than 20 years and an impressive restoration.

Here is the registration link

the topic From Vanity Fair Stories 2022 Essential and Powerful: The change is you, the stories that change the world. On the stage are many contemporary figures who are an active part of the change. Actors and directors who are rewriting the history of cinema and serialization, comedians and hosts who are revolutionizing the languages ​​of television and broadcasting, and singers who are already playing the music of the future. Once again: creators, writers, dancers and key cultural figures.

Admission to meetings is free. To help exist it will be possible Register herebut they can also be followed in the broadcast on the website and on the Facebook and Instagram channels of Vanity Fair Italy.

Here is the registration link

Among the great new personalities confirmed to participate are: ariseSinger, songwriter and teacher Friends 22; Arturo Artome, Founder of Cenacle Artom. Maria Vittoria Paravelli, Among the first participants in art in Italy are Curator of Art and Photography, CDA member of the MAR Museum; Jonathan BazziWriter, his latest novel minor bodies; George Prascathe actor; Maximilian Bruno Screenwriter, Actor and Director. John KakamoSongwriter Aurora Calabresian actress Paolo Calabresithe actor; Francis CicconetiAn activist just published the book female skeleton; Paul Costellamovie director Neighbour; Mark D’AmoreAnd the actor and the director. Charity Dagoentrepreneur and founder of Wariboko, the first management agency for people of African descent in Italy; Carlo DeRogeriThe actor is in the cast Boris 4; DidaDJ, Rapper and Record Producer; Andrew DelogoTV and radio host, writer and actress; Daphne Dicento (linked from London) Actress and director D.J swampa short historical already awarded in Italy and abroad; Michael De Moroactor, among the protagonists of the Italian version of Call my agent!; Sarah Dragoan actress Andrea Favareto, Life and mental coach. Valentina Feragni, Influencer and businessman. Pepe FiorelloAnd actor, producer and director. Pilar brothan actress Marie Clear Giannittaan actress GenevaSinger Beatrice GranoAnd actress and musician. linen gulesthe actor; Catherine GuzzantiThe actress is among the heroes Boris 4; Aaron Fallthe actor; Maurice Lastrecoactor, among the protagonists of the Italian version of Call my agent!; Achilles Laurosongwriter and performer; Edward LeoActor, screenwriter and director. Valerio LundiniComedian and TV host. Lorenzo Luburiniweb author and content creator; Mara Mayonchia record producer and television personality; Vinicio Marchionnethe actor; whatever brouwnsinger and actress; Daniel MincarelliPoet and writer. Riccardo MilaniAnd director and screenwriter. Morelan activist and content creator; nickSongwriter Victoria Puccinian actress RefSongwriter Angela RavanelliTelevision broadcaster and author. Luca RavennaComedy and TV writer. Gianmarco Surinothe actor; Maria Schradermovie director Me toowhich chronicles the investigation into abuses committed by film producer Harvey Weinstein; Pierpaolo Spolonthe actor; Lisa Nur Sultanan actress Georgia SurinaPresenter, actress and author of the book It will be easier for two people to stay awake; Paola Turanimodel and influencer. Sofia ViscardiYouTuber and writer. Veronica Constance WardJournalist, freelance writer and diversity consultant. Thomas Zorziand TV host and personality.

Here is the registration link