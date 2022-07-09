Here are the first targets of the James Webb Space Telescope. How to see the first pictures live on July 12

On July 12, starting at 4.30pm Italian time, the James Webb Space Telescope team will publish the first color images and spectroscopic data captured by the new telescope. This will be your first look at the capabilities of the new tool, which will allow you to look further than ever before into space (and time) and at a level of detail never achieved before. The selection of the first targets to observe was the result of a selection process that required years of work, and would represent a selection of the key areas of research for which the James Webb Space Telescope was born: observing the early universe, the evolution of galaxies and star formation and the analysis of planets outside the solar system.

List of subjects for the first color images of the James Webb Space Telescope

The European Space Agency and NASA today announced the list of targets that will be the heroes of the first images and data collected by the space telescope in its first official science observation campaign. The subjects were selected by an international team of researchers from all institutions involved in the project namely NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency and the Space Telescope Science Institute. In particular, on July 12 we will see the results of the first observations made by James Webb:

gentle nebula: 7,600 light-years away, it is one of the largest and brightest nebulae visible from Earth and hosts stars far beyond our sun.

WASP-96b (spectrum): It is a gas giant exoplanet discovered in 2014 located about 1,150 light-years from Earth, orbiting its star with a year of only 3.4 days. Half the mass of Jupiter.

The Southern Ring Nebula: It is a planetary nebula, an expanding disk of gas surrounding a dying star. It is roughly half a light-year in diameter and 2,000 light-years from Earth.

Stephan's Quintet: It is a group of five galaxies located 290 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. It is famous for being the first compact group of galaxies observed by man in 1787;

SMACS 0723: It is a gravitational lens produced by a group of galaxies that allows you to observe distant galaxies in time and space, and was previously the subject of an investigation by the Hubble and Spitzer telescopes.

On July 12, the European Space Agency and NASA will host a dedicated live broadcast of the event on their televisions. on me ESA TVThe event will begin at 3.45 pm Italian time, with a conference of the key managers of the space agencies involved in the project, the European Space Agency, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency. As of 4.30pm, the first images taken from the space telescope will be revealed live on the same link one by one with a panel of experts commenting. At the same time, the photos will be posted on .’s social media channels and sites ESAAnd the NASA. Similar program, same times, to live broadcasts on NASA TV, on the website, and on the US Space Agency app. Finally, at 6 p.m., the official mission press conference will take place, which will see key advocates from NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, and the Space Telescope Science Institute share how the images and the first results were generated.