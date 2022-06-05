June 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Here are the 10 most played titles in May 2022, and in the first place is Elden Ring - Nerd4.life

Here are the 10 most played titles in May 2022, and in the first place is Elden Ring – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 6, 2022 2 min read

Through a tweet, Greg Coomer, designer of Valve, revealed the name Top 10 most played titles on Steam to me May 2022 by owners of laptops. Below are the complete top ten, which are based on The number of hours Game:

  1. elden ring
  2. Vampire survivors
  3. Rogue Legacy 2
  4. Stardu Valley
  5. No Man’s Sky
  6. slay the spire
  7. Hades
  8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  9. The Binding of Isaac: A Rebirth
  10. Aperture desk function

steam surface

As we see in the first place there and without major surprises in this respect, elden ring, the latest effort by FromSoftware that monopolized the video game scene during the first half of 2022. In second place is Vampire Survivors, an all-Italian indie title with streamlined gameplay in which we will have to tear down massive hordes of vampires, which you can read our experience. The platform closes with Rogue Legacy 2, the excellent sequel to rogue-like Cellar Door games (here’s our review).

For the rest of the top ten we find No Man’s Sky, Stardew Valley, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Hades, The Binding of Isaac, and evergreen Slay The Spire, a title that mixes the mechanics of card games and roguelikes. All are perfect from play in portability. Closes top 10 office missions in Aperture, a Steam Deck launch game set in the Portal universe.

To stay on topic, Valve has announced in recent days that the official Steam Deck platform is being delayed due to poor component availability.

See also  Player stats and options in the Bioware - Nerd4.life . Infographic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

It takes $110,000 to upgrade a character to the max, according to estimates – Nerd4.life

June 5, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Fans have criticized Sonic Frontiers, who asked Sega to delay the release – Nerd4.life

June 5, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Is it useful or a quintet in the Xbox & Bethesta Showcase? Obsidian and Jays Corden suggest it – Nerd4.life

June 5, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Weather Warnings Tuesday 7 June 2022

June 6, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Barbara Dorso far from Mediaset? Arrival of the final decision

June 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

S. Maria di Terni Hospital | Scientific Conference “The medical profession during and after COVID. Current challenges and new opportunities

June 6, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Cycling: Seregno’s highland-flying cousins

June 6, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt