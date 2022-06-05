Here are the 10 most played titles in May 2022, and in the first place is Elden Ring – Nerd4.life

Through a tweet, Greg Coomer, designer of Valve, revealed the name Top 10 most played titles on Steam to me May 2022 by owners of laptops. Below are the complete top ten, which are based on The number of hours Game:

elden ring Vampire survivors Rogue Legacy 2 Stardu Valley No Man’s Sky slay the spire Hades The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Binding of Isaac: A Rebirth Aperture desk function



steam surface

As we see in the first place there and without major surprises in this respect, elden ring, the latest effort by FromSoftware that monopolized the video game scene during the first half of 2022. In second place is Vampire Survivors, an all-Italian indie title with streamlined gameplay in which we will have to tear down massive hordes of vampires, which you can read our experience. The platform closes with Rogue Legacy 2, the excellent sequel to rogue-like Cellar Door games (here’s our review).

For the rest of the top ten we find No Man’s Sky, Stardew Valley, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Hades, The Binding of Isaac, and evergreen Slay The Spire, a title that mixes the mechanics of card games and roguelikes. All are perfect from play in portability. Closes top 10 office missions in Aperture, a Steam Deck launch game set in the Portal universe.

To stay on topic, Valve has announced in recent days that the official Steam Deck platform is being delayed due to poor component availability.