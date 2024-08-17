Here are all the notifications. 170 thousand people are expected to be employed by the end of this year

Mid-August is behind us and the recruitment campaign in the public administration is starting fast again. At least the target should be reached 170 thousand people were employed this yearA total of over 340 thousand new contracts in the two-year period 2023-2024. The tax office is being strengthened, but ministries, the labor inspectorate and the INPS are also moving in a big way. Revenue Agency – CollectionFor example, it has issued an invitation to recruit 470 new employees with analytical and problem-solving skills, planning and organizational skills, quality orientation and citizen service orientation, accuracy and confidentiality in various regional offices. You can apply till 10th September. To attend both Competitions Recently banned by the Ministry of Defence, one for 1000 Assistants and the other for 100 Officers, for all permanent posts, application must be sent electronically through INBA platform by August 22.

Revenue Agency competition, 470 new recruits: contract, salary and how to apply

The Ministry is looking for 200 assistants to repair and restore objects and artefacts with machine tools and numerically controlled work centres. There are also 105 posts for Assistants in Motor Engineering, Mechanics and Ordnance. Finally, the ministry needs technical officers for motor engineering and mechanics and electronics, optoelectronics and telecommunications. The general population, where the average age of employees is over 50 years old, is especially looking for young people with high skills. Pnrr to come to port. More than 26 thousand admission applications have been sent for INAIL competitions divided into 3 professional profiles for 350 staff categories namely 293 Administrative Officers, 15 Social Work Officers, 9 Legal Specialists and 33 Technical Consultants Health and Safety Specialists. 60.77% are under 40 years of age, 39.1% of them are between 30 to 39 years of age and 21.67% are below 30 years of age. Exams will be held in October. Another competition set to fill applications is to hire 750 technical supervision, health and safety inspectors – an organization aiming to hire a thousand people to make construction sites safer by 2024. The tender, which was floated at the end of July, offered permanent jobs to non-managerial employees in the civil service sector. To apply, a degree is required. INPS also needs staff. 1,144 service assistants, 30 technical assistants and 582 IT assistants are to be recruited in the social security agency. This is what emerges from the INPS Integrated Functional and Organizational Plan 2024-2026, which outlines the recruitment plan for the next three years. The first tenders are expected in autumn.

For the profile of service assistant, a secondary school diploma should be sufficient to appear in the examinations. The new recruits will be distributed throughout the national territory, with a high concentration in the regions of northern Italy, due to staffing gaps due to previous mobility. The examinations will be based on a written test and an oral test and will include an assessment of qualifications. Coming back to the ministries, there is a shortage of drivers. The Ministry of Justice issued a notification last week for the permanent recruitment of 1,000 diploma and licensed drivers. The competition, more broadly, aims to recruit non-administrative personnel placed in the assistants section in the profile of drivers of motor vehicles for the transport of people and goods. Applications to join the competition must be sent again by InPa by 25th September.