Hepatitis, typhoid, cholera, dengue, yellow fever. So prevention in Arezzo if you travel abroad

Even in Arezzo, the Health Company pays the utmost attention to the route to be taken by Arezzo residents who intend to travel abroad, especially in certain areas where the local health situation differs from that of departure. There are countries where, in addition to health risks linked to environmental conditions such as very hot or cold areas, some infectious diseases are prevalent, for which prevention should be planned before the trip.

Vaccines and preventive behaviors

“For some infectious diseases such as hepatitis A and B, cholera, typhoid, Japanese encephalitis, dengue fever, tick-borne encephalitis, meningococcal meningitis, polio, yellow fever and rabies, vaccines are available,” explains Dr. Nicola Vigiani of the ASL Disease Prevention Department. “For other diseases that are transmitted by the fecal-oral route, i.e. acquired through the consumption of contaminated water or food, and transmitted by insects such as chikungunya, West Nile virus and Zika virus, preventive measures of a behavioral type must be taken, consuming only safe water and food and avoiding insect bites by using appropriate clothing and specific repellents.”

malaria and yellow fever

“A separate case is that of malaria, transmitted by the Anopheles mosquito, for which there is no vaccine, but for which chemoprophylaxis is available during the trip. For visiting some countries in Africa and South America, vaccination against yellow fever is mandatory, while for those traveling to Saudi Arabia to participate in the Hajj to Mecca, vaccination against meningococci is required. The fact that some vaccinations are not mandatory does not make them less important, and therefore it is recommended to undergo all the required vaccinations.”

symptoms

If, upon your return from a country at risk, you develop fever, diarrhea or other symptoms that may appear even a few days or weeks after your return, it is best to isolate yourself, contact your doctor or the emergency room and report the trip so that the appropriate diagnostic tests can be carried out immediately. It is also useful to consult the website www.viaggiaresicuri.it/ of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Traveler’s Medicine Clinic

In all the territories of the Local Health Authority of South-East Tuscany, the clinic dedicated to travel medicine, managed by the Prevention Department, is active. Consultations can be booked, even without a doctor’s request, through Cup. In order to plan the vaccinations correctly, it is advisable to contact Cup two months before departure. On the following link you can consult the times and days of the clinics: https://www.uslsudest.toscana.it/cosa-fare-per/vaccinazioni/medicina-del-viaggiatore.

Those who wish to travel to risk areas should, in fact, go to a traveler’s clinic and consult their doctor at least 4-6 weeks before departure. During the interview, information will be collected on risk factors, recommended and mandatory vaccinations, any antimalarial medications to be taken, and behavioral measures to be adopted. It is particularly recommended to obtain specialized medical advice for people with illnesses in order to ensure and protect their health during the trip.