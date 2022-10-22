Hellblade 2, Ninja Theory Explains the Anamorphic Effect Taken from Cinema – Nerd4.life

Another small taste of Senua Saga: Hellblade 2 Coming from Ninja Theory shows once again how this title is definitely the product of advanced graphic processing, but even in this case it doesn’t show new parts of the game but rather Technique The team uses it to reachDistinctive Cinema Distorted Effectespecially in video games.

Technical explained by ninja theory It’s so complicated and the fact that it’s compressed into a minute doesn’t help to fully understand it. Basically, the anamorphic effect of cinematic films is related to the use of certain lenses and objectives, so in a video game it must be obtained through the process of digital image processing.

It is an essential element of the movie scene, which allows you to change the size of the frame portion of the image with different focal distances. By integrating the effects of distortion with chromatic aberration, a spherical and bokeh effect, the ninja theory was able to obtain a system that allows the effect of Focus distance difference Through a kind of “breathing through the lens” simulation.

The effect is very cinematic and was also visible in the part of the game that we saw in the trailer for The Game Awards 2021, although it probably went unnoticed. This also shows how Ninja Theory takes care of every little aspect of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics and also explains the long time spent in development, considering we don’t have a launch window for the game yet.