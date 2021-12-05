Hellblade 2 and Avowed at the 2021 Game Awards? We’ll see how to play, inside – Nerd4.life

Senua Saga: Hellblade 2 NS I acknowledge will appear for Game Awards 2021? In case it really does happen, as has been rumored for the past few hours, we’ll see a file Play: This is the hypothesis of the well-known insider Klobrille.

Jeff Grubb claims Hellblade 2 will be at the Game Awards 2021, but it’s a rumor that surfaced several weeks ago and the same can be said about Avowed, which looks like Skyrim but is hotter, again according to Klopril.

While calling on users not to take anything for granted to avoid thrilling disappointments, the insider wrote that if Hellblade 2 and Avowed are indeed shown at the 2021 Game Awards, it will most likely be a game or cinematic sequences. in the game, not CG.

However, the situation is different for the mysterious Project Cobalt, which seems to be the new RPG for InXile in the style of steampunk: in this case it is clear that the premiere in CG will be quite natural.

Finally, Klobrille was heard to add that on a visual level, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (here’s the setup preview) will have all the credentials to steal the show from any other production shown at Game Awards 2021.

In short, the curiosity to see what the long-awaited world premiere of the new version of the show organized by Geoff Keighley will be really cool, hoping that some rumors will come true in recent days.

The date is on the night between December 9-10, at 2.00, and there will also be room for the show: Sting will perform a song for Arcane and among the event presenters will also be Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.