Heavy fines will be imposed on those who violate ‘Financial Fair Play’

© Photo Daniel Bova/Image Sport

From 2024/25 the Champions League will change, a competition made up of a larger number of teams (36). But this is not the only novelty, as UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin explained to the Spanish newspaper Marca: “It is always a bit problematic when the championship changes, we have to explain things better to the fans. The proposed format is a bit more complicated. Compared to the current level, But it is more competitive and exciting, it will be useful to balance the competition. We have not yet decided on the access lists, the UEFA coefficient is only one of the proposals, and it may not end in this direction. The coefficient refers to performance in UEFA competitions, but such a system may be unfair to teams The youngest to get a good spot in the league We are evaluating and discussing the different options.

Is the shift possible from Tuesday and Wednesday to Thursday? “No, we don’t see the need to hold the Champions League on Thursday – a continuation of the number one tournament – because there is already the European League and the Conference League. The opening ceremony? Idea from the president of the Egyptian Chefs Association, Al-Khelaifi, I think it is very good. We want to do something Distinguished at the start of the Champions League Financial fair play? So far if you have more money if more powerful, but the point is that this is the first time that the leagues are done, the ECA and UEFA have agreed on a financial sustainability system that is fair to all parties And I am convinced that this is an excellent idea, and the fines will be heavy in the event of irregularities in this area.”