January 20, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Heaven – this is what Skriniar is asking for renewal. Inter hope you will think again but…

Mirabelle Hunt January 20, 2023 1 min read

Milan Skriniar, at least for now, said no to Inter’s renewal bid, which reached £6.5m including bonuses.

Milan SkriniarAnd At least for now, he said no to Inter’s renewal bid, which amounted to €6.5m including bonuses. The defender did not close the door, but asked for more.

“one of Skriniar It’s not a final decision yet, but at least for now the former Sampdoria defender won’t be renewing his contract.. However, Inter will keep the door open for the player in case of second thought. But the Nerazzurri, convinced that they have done everything possible for Skriniar, will also have to evaluate possible replacements in the future, given the tangible possibility of losing a player who has been very important in recent seasons.highlights by Gianluca Di Marzio.

Numbers

The offer (which the Nerazzurri considered non-negotiable) that Inter formulated some time ago in meetings with Skriniar’s agent was Around 6 million euros per annum plus bonuses (which could thus be as high as 6.5 million). On the other hand, Skriniar’s initial request was for a salary of 8 million euros per year, a figure which the Nerazzurri made clear they could not reach. DiMarzio concludes.

January 20 – 00:32

© Reproduction Reserved

See also  Lecco conquers "Euromeet 2024" and becomes the capital of green and outdoor sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

10 places to run in Italy and around the world (according to research)

January 19, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
6 min read

Australian Open: Results of the Italian players participating in the fourth day. Eliminated in the second round by Lucrezia Stefanini

January 19, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Manchester United takeover, Hamilton not involved at the moment – Formula 1

January 19, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

A wintry weekend, with snow even on the snow plains between Saturday and Sunday; Forecasts » ILMETEO.it

January 20, 2023 Noah French
4 min read

Here’s how much Streamers earn and how to cancel at any time

January 20, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Khallat – Twenty Years of Television – Ray’s Media Office

January 20, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Francavilla Fontana is a public space dedicated to cross-country jogging

January 20, 2023 Karen Hines