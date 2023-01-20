Heaven – this is what Skriniar is asking for renewal. Inter hope you will think again but…

Milan Skriniar, at least for now, said no to Inter’s renewal bid, which reached £6.5m including bonuses.

“one of Skriniar It’s not a final decision yet, but at least for now the former Sampdoria defender won’t be renewing his contract.. However, Inter will keep the door open for the player in case of second thought. But the Nerazzurri, convinced that they have done everything possible for Skriniar, will also have to evaluate possible replacements in the future, given the tangible possibility of losing a player who has been very important in recent seasons.highlights by Gianluca Di Marzio.

Numbers – The offer (which the Nerazzurri considered non-negotiable) that Inter formulated some time ago in meetings with Skriniar’s agent was Around 6 million euros per annum plus bonuses (which could thus be as high as 6.5 million). On the other hand, Skriniar’s initial request was for a salary of 8 million euros per year, a figure which the Nerazzurri made clear they could not reach. DiMarzio concludes.

January 20 – 00:32

