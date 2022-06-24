June 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Even the prime minister with flickering, Moise's umbrella in Guardiola - Sports

Hearing the attack on Capitol Hill, the Pentagon chief took action on Italy’s role – the world

Samson Paul June 24, 2022 1 min read

Then Minister of Defense Christopher MillerAt the request of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, he telephoned the US military attache in Rome to investigate the rumor that Italian satellites (by Leonardo, editor) shifted votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. Miller himself testified in an affidavit conveyed in the courtroom by the commission investigating the assault on the Capitol. This rumor, turned into a conspiracy theory, was dubbed “utter insanity” by former Justice Department number two Richard Donoghue.

Donald Trump He was deeply disappointed by the inaction of the Ministry of Justice to address his allegations of election fraud Tried to blow up interim attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, to be replaced by a mysterious but satisfied executive from the same department. This was confirmed by Rosen himself, one of the witnesses called to testify at the Parliamentary Committee’s fifth public hearing on January 6, which today focused on the former president’s pressure on the Department of Justice to cancel the vote.

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

India, a man attacked by the crowd to kiss his wife in a river: the video goes viral

June 24, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Our economy has completely collapsed.

June 23, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

European Parliament approves resolution on emissions, FI abstains from vote

June 23, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Civil defense announcement for severe storms, hail and wind; Areas at risk ILMETEO.it

June 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

How to Rent a Home with Airbnb: A Quick Guide

June 24, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

In Piazza del Popolo free concerts for three days

June 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

How to tighten your arms and legs with these effective exercises

June 24, 2022 Karen Hines