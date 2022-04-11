Health: Toscano (Mom), “More athlete education and more anti-doping medical training”

ROME, April 11 (Adnkronos Health) – Education about fair play should be a constant component of athletes’ development, and an integral part of their training. This is one of the priorities that emerged from the latest investigation by the UK Anti-Doping Organization. More education for athletes, but also more training for doctors being called upon to make complex choices, such as exemptions from controls for therapeutic purposes (TUE). In the OCAD research on “Behaviors and Effects of Athlete Support Team in Clean Sport” published these days, the athletic trainers, coaches and staff interviewed stated that they needed to deepen their knowledge of the topic of anti-doping, also through discussions with other professionals in order to Increase their awareness of the topic and ensure greater consistency in the messages being disseminated among athletes. Training needs were collected by Consulcesi, who created a course dedicated to this topic titled “Doping”. Recognizing the phenomenon of amateur sport and combating it.

“All health professionals should be able to recognize doping, know the symptoms and risks so that they can implement correct prevention and further promote healthy sport,” comments endocrinologist Vincenzo Toscano, Professor of the Consul Club Course on Anti-Doping Substances, former President of the American Society of Anti-Doping Endocrinologists (Ame), Professor of Endocrinology at Sapienza University in Rome, who presents in the new ECM course concepts on the epidemiology of the phenomenon among amateur athletes, and the latest updates on current regulations and treatment guidelines.

The course focuses on amateur doping, a subtle and uncontrolled phenomenon. “Unlike competitive sports, what happens in amateur activity remains in the bushes that are hard to pin down,” Toscano says. For this reason, doctors and health professionals are called upon to act as “guards” to recognize and confront the problem in a timely manner. The course aims to make endocrinologists, diabetologists, and andrologists aware of the problems related to steroids, but also to clarify the role of the endocrinologist in the Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) process for prohibited but essential substances in athletes. .

The course, which is available to the public in the form of an e-book, also addresses the different categories of athletes and the frequency of cases of doping among them, with the aim of raising awareness among health professionals about the prevalence of the phenomenon, in addition to the related medical and legal consequences.