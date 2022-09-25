Health care collapse ‘pandemic caused by low vaccinations’

As a journalist since 2014, I mainly deal with geopolitical analysis and foreign policy. I play electric guitar and love rock and metal.















The measles outbreak has killed more than 700 children and infected thousands of adults across Zimbabwe. As of September 6, the country’s Ministry of Health and Children has reported more than 6,500 cases and 704 deaths.

An epidemic in Africa

The New York Times reports that immunization has declined significantly in Zimbabwe During the Covid-19 pandemic.

Measles has many causes. Parents have moved away from health centers, while school closures and prolonged closures have destroyed them Awareness campaigns.

WHO alert

in july, WHO and UNICEF had warned that millions of children, especially in the poorest countries, They have missed some or all of their childhood vaccinations Due to the epidemiological emergency caused by Covid-19armed conflict and other obstacles.

United Nations agencies described the situation today as the biggest setback to routine immunization in 30 years and explained that, along with Malnutrition rates are increasing rapidlyMillions of children’s lives are at risk.

The collapse of the health care system

Zimbabwe’s vaccination coverage was already declining before the pandemic, due to a decade-long political and economic crisis that devastated the country. public health system.

The Zimbabwe’s health system It is severely understaffed. Health care workers have moved to neighboring South Africa or high-income countries for jobs where they are paid much higher than Zimbabwe’s over the modest wages.

Twenty-five years ago, Zimbabwe had one of the highest vaccination coverage rates In sub-Saharan Africabut skepticism about the vaccine has increased, amplified by influential churches that discourage immunization and urge members to depend on prayerexplains the New York Times.

A drama within the drama of the African country, which now has to deal with a devastating measles outbreak.



