September 25, 2022

Health care collapse 'pandemic caused by low vaccinations'

Samson Paul September 25, 2022 2 min read

An outbreak of measles has killed more than 700 children and infected thousands of adults across Zimbabwe. The health system is collapsing

The measles outbreak has killed more than 700 children and infected thousands of adults across Zimbabwe. As of September 6, the country’s Ministry of Health and Children has reported more than 6,500 cases and 704 deaths.

