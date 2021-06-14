June 14, 2021

‘He wouldn’t be upset if…’ Joe Biden touched the slip, what he told Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle – El Tempo

Samson Paul June 14, 2021 2 min read

United States President Joe Biden invited Queen Elizabeth II to the White House. Biden and his wife, Jill, had tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle in the afternoon. The president says that during the interview he felt the warmth of a mother from Queen Elizabeth, who met 13 US presidents with him. “I don’t think he would be offended if I said he reminded me of my mother,” Biden said.

At the conclusion of the official visit, the US president told the media that Queen Elizabeth asked him about Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom Biden held a summit on Wednesday, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Queen also asked what it was like to live in the White House. Biden responded jokingly that the size “could fit the White House into the courtyard” of Windsor Castle. When asked by reporters if he had invited the king to the White House, Biden replied: “Yes.”

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and drank tea with her. The visit comes after the conclusion of the G7 summit in Cornwall, which Biden attended. The US presidential couple also met the queen on Friday, when the king attended a reception for G7 leaders at the Eden Project.

“Nice to meet Her Majesty the Queen at Windsor Castle this afternoon,” US President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of him with Queen Elizabeth and his wife.

