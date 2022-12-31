December 31, 2022

“He will be remembered as long as football is played.”

“As long as we play football, pellet It will be remembered and it will be missed.” Noting to all member associations, the FIFA He called for a minute of silence before every game at all football stadiums, this weekend and next, in honor of legend O’Ri who passed away at the age of 82. On December 29, 2022, the football world lost its king – the message reads – Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Known affectionately among the football community and everyone else as Pele, he was a football icon like no other.”


pellet He brought the magic of South American football to the world and gave meaning to the phrase ‘the beautiful game’, and he remains the only person in history to have won three World Cups. His imagination and incomparable skill on the pitch has astounded anyone lucky enough to witness it, all with a smile on their faces and warmth in their hearts. As long as football is played, Pele will be remembered and missed.”

