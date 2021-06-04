June 4, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

He was preparing for a great comeback with the closing movies

He was preparing for a great comeback with the closing movies

Lorelei Reese June 4, 2021 2 min read

Povera Sarah White

PARIS (Reuters) – Sean Penn and Wes Anderson will be among the prestigious vying for the top prize at the Cannes International Film Festival in July, when the seventh art fair hopes world stars can once again interact at the Costa Azur parties.

Organizers of the world’s largest film festival said Thursday they believe they can hold dinners and beach shows in parallel with the main competition, as some measures against Covid-19 have been put on hold in France.

Usually held in May, last year’s magical event was canceled due to the pandemic and this year will take place from July 6-17. Festival director Thierry Frémaux said there will be no “kissing on the red carpet”, but the restrictions should not be too onerous.

Travelers from other countries, such as the UK, are still subject to quarantine measures in France for now, but there will be no nighttime curfew anymore.

After a 2019 release filled with Hollywood’s big names, this year’s list of artists has fewer American stars.

The selection of nominees for the Palme d’Or includes some films that focus on the era of Covid-19, in which characters appear in masks.

“The cinema will also show it,” Frémaux said at a press conference.

La Frattura, directed by Caterina Corsini, takes place in a modern hospital.

Highlights include Wes Anderson’s movie “The French Dispatch”, known as “The Eccentric Tenenbaum” and “The Grand Hotel Budapest”.

Flag Day, a drama directed by Sean Penn, will be among 24 films vying for the jury’s attention, led by American director Spike Lee.

READ  The world's most famous hotel brand will open 8 new properties by 2022

Italian Nani Moretti, winner of 2001 for “Tre Piani”, is back, and Paul Verhoeven will present “Benedetta” about a love story in a convent.

Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star in “Annette,” a musical from Leos Carax that will premiere on premiere night.

The first films will also be screened by French directors Francois Ozon and Jacques Audiard, Iranian Asghar Farhadi, Russia’s Kirill Serebnikov and Tai Apichatpong Werasethakul, 2010 Palme d’Or winners.

Out of competition, Oliver Stone will present a revised version of “John F. Kennedy – The Question Who Won’t Be Silent” with new material.

(by Sarah White and Michaela Cabrera)

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Chiara Ferragni, the conspiracy theorist after her vaccination

June 3, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Paola Torani, work in progress: this is how my new villa will be

June 3, 2021 Lorelei Reese
5 min read

It’s official: Prime Day arrives on June 21 and 22

June 3, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

Switzerland and Turkey, victories for Italy’s opponents

June 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

He was preparing for a great comeback with the closing movies

June 4, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Samantha Curcio, severe accusations on the body: Alessio interferes

June 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic “and some not-to-be-missed surprises” Get ready for Ubisoft E3 • Eurogamer.net

June 4, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt