September 27, 2022

“He was killed by six shots…” – Libero Quotidiano

Samson Paul September 27, 2022

The slip did not go unnoticed. Stefano Lorenzeto, in his column chasing the mistakes of fellow journalists, targeted Tg1 . presenter Elisa Anzaldoalready in the storm a few weeks ago to comment on Giorgia Meloni in the middle of the campaign.

Lorenzito describes Anzaldo’s slip directly in Top Public Service News, 20:00 edition: “President Elisa Anzaldo’s first appearance at TG1 at 20: ‘She’s behind me, Hades Najafi, the blond-haired girl.'” The tail, the symbol of protests in Iran. She was killed by six shots. “The dictionary considers the shots of a pistol, rifle, cannon, dagger, stick and pardon to be fatal. The bullet that hit a bullet was missing.”

In short, a sudden slip that certainly did not pass in silence, even on social media someone signed a Tg1 presenter.

