He was disqualified due to a clumsy mistake.

The United States were the favorites to win the 4x100m relay gold medal at the Olympics, but instead finished seventh at the finish line, before being effectively disqualified.

Italythe reigning hero, He finished fourth in the 4×100 metres at the Paris Olympics.In the final, the Azzurri lost third place, which would have been great. The gold went to Canada, which had been ahead of South Africa and Great Britain. The United States ranked seventh.then he was disqualified for a sensational foul.

United States 1st 7th then disqualified

Even without 100m champion Noah Lyles, who had Covid and ran the 200m with Covid (coming in third), the Americans were still favourites to win the gold medal in the 4x100m. Instead, the race was a disaster. Seventh place at the finish line, but shortly after came the disqualification that, while unrelated to the result, made the performance forgettable. The exclusion came due to a very serious mistake that occurred during the first substitution between Coleman and Bednarek.

Coleman and Bednarek’s mistake

The Americans’ match was ruined immediately, precisely at the moment of the first substitution between Coleman and Bednarek, who did not understand each other. Bednarek leaves too earlyMaybe because of the high tension and spoils everything. Because his partner did an excellent stage. The second relay runner starts early and does not give his partner the chance to complete the baton pass cleanly.

After Kenny Bednarik starts too early, Coleman is forced to run overtime, as the lead relay runner is unable to catch up with his teammate, who has to slow down or rather stop to take the baton. However, the passing is also irregular due to a foot in another lane. And then comes the disqualification, which is technically for Tennessee’s Christian Coleman. Total mockery of the Americans who ran a higher time in the heats than what allowed Canada to win the gold medal..