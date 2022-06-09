June 9, 2022

He takes a man by his legs and ... How does he lack - Libero Quotidiano

Samson Paul

Drama at a zoo in Indonesia: Orangutans – It is believed to be a female – He took a man by the shirt and tried to drag him into his cage. Then, unable to hold his fist well, I grabbed his leg. All while the poor visitor’s friend was trying to help him. At one time, the grip of the animal was so strong that the unfortunate friend was driven away, while the victim raised from the ground, even if only for a few seconds. A move that almost threatened to break the man’s leg.

It is not known at what moment this video was filmed. But after it was released, the footage immediately went viral. It is also not known whether the man sustained any injuries after the assault. In any case, according to some experts, a monkey can easily cause harm to a man. The visitor, however, was also quite a lot Swipe for getting too close to the animal cage.

According to experts, as reported MirrorAlmost orangutan Seven times stronger than humans They are able to lift three times their weight as well thanks to their long, muscular arms. At present, there are only about 50,000 orangutans in Indonesia. Few also due to the destruction of a large part of the forest.

Venezuela, rare white lions found a home in the Caracas Zoo

