He paints a comic for Casa Oz in Turin

Comic, to say, in the most pervasive and immediate form of communication, 15 years of “everyday life that heals,” flashes of normalcy necessary when dealing with illness. The new project of Casa Oz in Turin was born with this goal, which decided to speak for itself through a graphic novel with text by Marco Ponti and drawings by Teresa Cherubini, daughter of Yovanotti who works as a cartoonist and illustrator. Terry’s stage name is. “I focused on the idea of ​​community, joy, and anxiety — I explained in the comic presentation — because the most important thing about Casa Oz is that it conveys the idea that illness should not be a limitation, but the only thing from your life the moment you live it.” “In the course of treatment – he concludes – it is necessary to have things that represent the natural state and to find your own kind of normality in the new world in which you live is possible, and that is what Casa Oz does.” Teresa Cherubini, 23, recovered a year ago from a tumor, Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “Our 15-year challenge: We thought about comics because they are cross-sectional, loved by children as well as adults too, and we wanted each cartoon to have a life of its own, to explain what we do in each image,” confirmed Enrica Barreco, President of Turin Ones. Finally, for Marco Ponti, “The idea was to tell Casa Oz in an unconventional way because Casa Oz is not traditional. And when they ask me what a Casa Oz is, I reply that it is basically a place where you feel good, even if you are under a storm. And you feel good that you are not alone” .